BLACKSBURG, Va. — About the only thing keeping Virginia Tech hanging around for three quarters was the fact that three times on Thursday night, West Virginia settled for field goals instead of touchdowns in the red zone.
Leaving points on the field put extra strain on the Mountaineer defense, one that was largely maligned for breakdowns in coverage in a 38-31 loss to Pitt and for allowing 200 yards rushing in a 55-42 overtime loss to Kansas.
But in a hostile environment against a Hokies squad that was hanging around, the WVU defense made its stand — again and again and again. It helped lead to a pivotal 33-10 road win over a bitter rival and, for a moment, alleviated some of the heat felt over the first couple of weeks.
It was a proud moment for the group, and in the aftermath, players and coaches expressed that pride.
“That’s how we play defense here,” WVU coach Neal Brown said. “We had an aberration a couple of weeks ago against Kansas, credit to them, but that’s not how we’re going to play defense here. I thought tonight was closer. You look at it, [Virginia Tech had] 35 yards rushing. I thought our D-line was really dominant in the game.”
“I have a lot of faith in this group, a lot of faith in the guys up front, a lot of faith in our coaches — I knew we were going to come out and dominate the way we did,” WVU defensive lineman Jordan Jefferson added. “We just played how we know we can play. We turned it loose, we played fast.”
The numbers prove it.
Tech managed just 14 first downs and was 2 for 10 on third-down conversions, 0 for 2 on fourth-down conversions and didn’t score on its only red-zone possession.
The Hokies (2-2 overall, 1-0 ACC), who entered with a stable of three running backs and a commitment to running the football, averaged just 1.9 yards per rush against the Mountaineers (2-2, 0-1 Big 12). It was certainly a far cry from the loss to the Jayhawks, in which WVU yielded 5.6 yards per carry with Kansas converting 11 out of 15 times on third down.
The Jayhawks caught the Mountaineers off balance with pre-snap motions and shifts, something Tech tried to replicate on Thursday. But this time WVU seemed ready, and Brown said alignment has been a focus since the Kansas loss.
“The Kansas game was kind of a perfect storm,” Brown said. “They’re extremely well-coached, they changed their offense to a three-back triple option, and when you go three-back and you run triple option, there’s a whole lot of gaps there. And on top of that they shifted and motioned every play, and my hunch is they worked on that a ton against us because they played an FCS opponent first, so they worked in on it a ton all summer, they had a great plan, they caught us off guard and we didn’t do a good job of tackling in space.
“We really worked on adjusting pre-snap and we worked a ton on tackling. We felt like that was an aberration, but we had to go prove otherwise. I thought we answered the bell last week versus an inferior team [FCS Towson], which we were expected to, and then tonight was a big challenge and our guys were up.”
That win over Towson was largely dismissed, but perhaps it was more important than most thought. The Tigers rushed for 87 yards, averaging just 2.6 yards per tote, but that, as Brown said, was an inferior opponent.
However, Thursday’s results against a Power Five opponent replicated that performance and in many ways bettered it. Jefferson said that victory, no matter who it was against, was big after opening the season with back-to-back defeats.
“Most definitely, we needed that win,” Jefferson said. “It carried over to this week and we prepared a lot harder in practice. We prepared more and focused on the little stuff and when it was time to go out there tonight we did what we had to do.”
What West Virginia has to do now is figure out how to keep that stinginess against the ground game going, especially next week as it hits the road to face Texas and Bijan Robinson, one of the top running backs in the country.
The importance of the team’s performance against the run isn’t lost on Jefferson, and he said that performances like Thursday’s will be expected from here on out.
“We felt like that was the standard,” Jefferson said. “We wanted to pride ourselves on stopping the run.”