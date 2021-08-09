Most of the focus on West Virginia’s defensive line during the spring and summer has been on the departure of Darius Stills to the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders and the hoped-for ascension of brother Dante Stills to an even more prominent role along the Mountaineer front.
That’s a natural story line, but there’s much more to examine as defensive coordinator Jordan Lesley and line coach A.J. Jackson go through 2021 fall camp, evaluating their charges and figuring out what fits their skills best.
A mixture of returnees, veterans of varying experience, a big (in more ways than one) transfer and the development of players who have had an an unusual career arc due to the COVID-19 pandemic are all factors in the way West Virginia's defensive line will be constructed this year.
The first important factor to note is that the line could function differently in 2021 than in 2020. Last year, without big bodies to take on a lot of pounding, Lesley utilized a more mobile, shifting group to take advantage of the skills of the Stills brothers, along with the mobility of players such as Jeffery Pooler and Akheem Mesidor. WVU had to figure out a way to get pressure on opposing quarterbacks early to help support an unproven defensive secondary.
This year, with the addition of transfer Darel Middleton (6-foot-7, 305 pounds) to pair with strongman Jordan Jefferson (6-2, 298) and a filled-out Sean Martin (6-5, 280), the Mountaineers might be able to play with a bigger front that can stand up to power schemes without trying to find gaps through which to attack all of the time.
That doesn’t mean that West Virginia will abandon its shifting tactics and gap penetration, but it could give the defense more ways in which to tactically approach a game.
Jefferson, who saw his playing time drop from 11 games and an appreciable number of snaps in 2019 to only five games in 2020, is one to watch.
“2019 was a little unfair to [Jefferson],” Lesley said of the early use of the then true-freshman, who had to play before he was ready in some ways. “Then 2020 was unfair to a lot of guys going into their second year, because that development is so key to a second-year guy. A lot of things last year that we had to do for Darius [Stills] didn’t fit Jordan’s skill set. We knew we had to move around [a lot], and we had to be creative with what we did up front, which wasn’t in alignment with what Jordan is dynamic at. Some of that is on me, with the way we had to design it.”
Now, with more size to call upon, Lesley and Jackson may not be locked in to just one approach. Much of that will depend on the improvement and adaptation of a number of other players.
Will Mesidor, who will get much more attention than he did last year, be as productive inside? Can Middleton, who is still learning WVU’s schemes after a career at East Mississippi Community College and Tennessee, become a factor? And is Martin, who impressed in drills as a true freshman last year, take the next step to add support?
“This year is a little bit different,” Lesley said of his plans and how he thinks the line will work. “People start to attack you different, and you need a different skill set. I think [Jefferson’s] role will increase. He’s had a great off-season, and if he’s not the strongest guy [indicating the locker room], he’s one of the strongest three. It’s ridiculous how strong he is. He’s needed.”
The same sort of questions attend to several returnees. Taijh Alston, who has battled through a terrible stretch of injury luck, is hoped to hold down the defensive end spot to allow some of the aforementioned linemen to work inside. Returnees such as Jalen Thornton, entering his third year in the program, will have a chance to earn backup snaps, along with players still in the early stages of their careers, such as Lanell Carr and Taurus Simmons.
Lesley noted that while many players may not be “guys” -- WVU coach vernacular for standouts who are leaders at positions -- that doesn’t make them any less valuable.
“You’re going to play three or for more games during the season [in 2021 than in 2020], so that’s 210 more reps. You try to get their development caught up,” he said of those players who have experienced a very unconventional path during the early part of their careers.
One of those is Carr, who began as a bandit, was listed as a defensive lineman, but is now back to that former bandit position in several functional ways. He probably won’t play it when its aligned as a mike linebacker, but he could be a feature when lined up as an edge rusher.
“Some guys are just naturally gifted, and Lanell is one of our most naturally gifted as a pass rusher,” Lesley explained. “We’re playing Lanell more as a standup, but situationally, when we get into some package stuff we’ll use in some different [ways]."
In all, it’s a still-developing picture up front, and one that is predicated on putting together its overall look from a number of different players -- and one that is more complex than simply replacing one NFL-departed standout.