Casey Legg

Casey Legg provided the winning margin with a last-minute field goal in WVU's 43-40 win over Baylor last Thursday.

 KEVIN KINDER | BlueGoldNews.com

MORGANTOWN — The big topic in football these days — again — is concussions, but when they finally figure out what’s causing them, how to stop them, a new challenge awaits those who deal with the brains of athletes.

Wouldn’t it be special to be able to figure out what goes on inside the brains of place-kickers?