As West Virginia prepares to travel to Texas on Saturday for a noon kickoff, it would seem to be a pivotal matchup between the Longhorns’ explosive offense and the Mountaineers’ stingy defense.
Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is a household name among college football fans, having started 39 games as a four-year player with the Longhorns and piling up some big numbers and wins along the way. And this season, the WVU defense and running back Leddie Brown have stolen a significant chunk of the headlines while the ups and downs of the Mountaineer passing game have been well documented.
But perceptions can be deceiving, and a deeper dive into the numbers reveals some surprising statistics.
Heading into Saturday, the Mountaineers actually rank higher than Texas in terms of total offense. WVU ranks second in the Big 12 Conference, averaging 464.8 yards per game, with the Longhorns right behind at 449.5 yards per contest. Perhaps even more surprising is the fact that West Virginia’s pass offense has been better so far with an average if 292.8 yards per game — second in the league with Texas in third at 284.2 yards per game.
And yes, WVU quarterback Jarret Doege has outperformed Sam Ehlinger by a narrow margin in most passing categories. Both players have played in six games. Doege has thrown for 1,690 yards with Ehlinger at 1,650. The WVU signal caller also has completed more passes (149 to 132), has a higher completion percentage (64.2 percent to 60.3 percent) and has thrown less interceptions (Ehlinger has thrown five, Doege has thrown three). For his part, Ehlinger leads the league with 20 touchdown passes, has the edge in passer rating (149.13 to 138.47) and also leads his team in rushing with 284 yards.
Surprising? Maybe. But buried underneath WVU’s defensive prowess and significant improvement in the run game has been a passing attack that is starting to make significant inroads behind its junior quarterback.
“I’m just more decisive, more comfortable and more confident with what I’m doing and as a team we keep growing each game,” Doege said. “Not trying to do too much, not pressing — just trusting my preparation and being decisive with where I’m going with the football.”
Likely, Doege is riding the best three-game stretch of his WVU career. The Bowling Green transfer has completed 80 of 128 passes for 966 yards and six touchdowns with just one pick in home wins over Kansas and Kansas State and a road loss at Texas Tech. Doege also broke the 300-yard barrier in all three of those games after failing to do so in any of WVU’s first three games.
All that despite a chronic drop problem among WVU receivers — one that seemed to iron itself out in last week’s 37-10 win over the Wildcats — and an offensive line that has gone through its growing pains this year, particularly in pass protection.
Those issues have drawn criticism, but they have also served as a rallying point for the unit and that motivation keyed what was likely the most complete offensive performance in the Neal Brown era last week.
“I have really good chemistry with the receivers, they believe in me, I believe in them,” Doege said. “And we really wanted to make a statement against Kansas State because we didn’t perform well enough against Texas Tech and Kansas. In football, when you get knocked down, you just can’t stay down. We wanted to pop up and bounce back and show people we can be a really good offense.”
So is West Virginia a, “really good offense”? The simple answer is – at times.
And perhaps no time like the second quarter against Kansas State.
After letting a couple of early opportunities go, Doege connected with Bryce Ford-Wheaton on a 58-yard slant pass, kickstarting a stretch of three straight touchdown drives, the first such stretch since an opening 56-10 win over Eastern Kentucky. But doing it against the Colonels is one thing. Doing it against a Kansas State team that entered last week atop the Big 12 standings is another.
Is that one pass play the start of what will be a different Mountaineer offense in the second half of the season? Time will tell. But during his Zoom interview on Wednesday, Doege continued to reference improving, film study and learning from mistakes. As it turns out, that big play to Ford-Wheaton was the product of an earlier lesson learned.
“I think it was the first drive they went zero [coverage] on us and dropped out of it and I ended up getting sacked because they just kind of fooled us,” Doege said. “So the next time they came back and did that, I knew what they were going to do so I just stood in there and found a hole and Bryce popped a big one and when that happens, the defense kind of backs off of you a little bit.
“I think it gave the whole team a confidence boost that we were here to play and we didn’t skip a beat that day.”
Doege, a Texas native, will now lead the Mountaineers into Austin in a crucial game in terms of the wide-open Big 12 standings with both teams entering at 3-2 in the league. The numbers point to a Texas offense that will provide the biggest challenge to a WVU defense that has been stellar so far this year, meaning the Mountaineers may have to lean on their offense to score as well.
So can WVU continue its recent upward trend in terms of balanced offensive production? Doege believes so.
“I think we keep getting better and we’re going to continue to keep getting better,” Doege said.