EDITOR’S NOTE: The Gazette-Mail counts down the 10 most important players on WVU’s 2020 football roster.
There is no football player on West Virginia University’s roster with more respect throughout the rest of the Big 12 conference than Darius Stills.
At the end of last season, Big 12 coaches named him a first-team all-conference defensive lineman. Before the 2020 season begins, the Big 12 media has named him its Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. All this after the Mountaineers struggled to a 5-7 record in 2019 and, while the WVU defense was the strongest unit on the team, it was no juggernaut.
As the 2020 season approaches, Stills will be the face of the WVU program, an NFL draft prospect who will be looked upon as a leader not just of the defense, but of the entire team.
He’s already leading by example. After seven sacks and 14½ tackles for loss as a junior, every other Big 12 team will have Stills at the top of its game plan. It’s a resume that earned him spots on the watch lists for the Bednarik and Lott IMPACT awards, and it is likely he’ll see his name on more watch lists in the future.
The rest of the WVU defense needs to follow his lead. West Virginia tied for 73rd in scoring defense (28.8 points allowed per game), finished 69th in rushing defense (159.4 yards allowed per game), and finished 88th in passing defense (239.9 yards allowed per game).
Stills and younger brother Dante made up nearly half of the Mountaineers’ 33 sacks last season, combining for 14. On top of that, two other key members of last year’s defense — defensive backs Keith Washington and Hakeem Bailey — are now on NFL rosters.
Stills will need to play and lead as a senior all-conference player is expected to. He’ll need to be a voice in the program that all teammates will heed. That’s not an easy job, but it’s one that comes with the territory on which Stills now treads.