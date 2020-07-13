Editor’s note: Gazette-Mail sports editor Derek Redd counts down his 10 most important players on WVU’s 2020 roster.
Passing offenses are a symbiotic relationship. The quarterback must be able to get the ball to the receiver. The receiver must be able to catch it.
So, with all the talk around West Virginia University’s quarterback spot over the past few months, whoever takes that job will need sure-handed receivers to be reliable targets. That’s where sophomore Sam James comes in.
James burst onto the college football scene last season and became the go-to guy for both Austin Kendall and Jarret Doege. There were only three games where James didn’t catch at least four passes.
In 2020, James will need to become an all-around threat in the passing game, not just racking up yards, but adding touchdowns as well.
If there was any spot James lacked in 2019, it was scoring. He led WVU by a wide margin in both receptions (69) and receiving yards (677). Yet he was only able to cross the end zone twice. One-year transfer George Campbell was the receiving corps’ touchdown magnet, catching seven in the 19 receptions he recorded last year.
There’s no doubt James can be a big-play guy. Against North Carolina State, he caught nine passes for 155 yards and a touchdown. Against Texas Tech, he caught 14 passes for 223 yards.
West Virginia’s passing game was the lone relative bright spot in the Mountaineers’ offense last year, finishing 54th in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 248.7 yards per game.
That was far better than the run game (128th at 73.3 yards per game) and WVU’s scoring output (116th at 20.6 points per game).
For the Mountaineers to get better, James must do more to help WVU overcome its scoring woes. He’ll at least have a solid bookend in T.J. Simmons to help keep defenses honest. The passing game may be leaned upon again, as WVU’s run offense still has a long way to go in becoming effective.
James already has earned the respect of some this preseason. Athlon named him a preseason All-Big 12 second-team all-purpose player. He’ll need to live up to that hype for the Mountaineers to stay out of the lower rungs of the Big 12 standings.