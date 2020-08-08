To say that WVU’s rushing offense was inept in 2019 is probably the kind way to describe it. The numbers point to an adjective that is far more severe.
Last year, the Mountaineers averaged 731/4 rushing yards over their 12-game season, and that was better than just two of the other 129 Football Bowl Subdivision teams in the country — Washington State and Akron. And it was bad by any team metric as the Mountaineers were 129th in both rushing touchdowns and yards per carry (2.63) and failed to rush for 1,000 yards as a team for the first time since 1968.
Unsurprisingly, the ineffectiveness on the ground led the offense to lean heavily on the passing game, where WVU threw it an average of 37.8 times per game, tied for 14th most nationally with North Texas and LSU. Meanwhile, its 27.83 rushing attempts per game placed them 126th in the FBS.
It’s difficult to overstate the importance of improving offensive balance and that’s a fact not lost on WVU coach Neal Brown, who tabbed offensive improvement as his top priority moving into the offseason last year.
“When you’re as poor at that area as we were, everything’s on the table,” he said in December. “Schematics, the whole deal. That is the No. 1 thing — and there is a clear gap between that and anything else — we’ve got to get better at offensively.”
So how does that improvement happen? Well, one good thing for WVU is the fact that Brown has overcome a similar problem before.
In 2015 — Brown’s first season at Troy — the Trojans averaged just 119.1 yards per game on the ground, ranking 118th among what was then 128 FBS schools. Those numbers improved significantly in year two, with Troy grinding out just over 169 yards per contest in 2016, ranking 73rd. After another dip in 2017, Brown’s Trojans finished a respectable 58th national in rushing yards per game in his final season, at 174.1 yards per game.
Brown has spread blame evenly and consistently, citing needs across the board.
The offensive line took a couple of big hits in the offseason, losing starting tackles Colton McKivitz and Kolby Wickline. McKivitz — last season’s Big 12 Conference Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year — was selected by the San Francisco 49ers in the fifth round of the NFL draft.
The interior of the line is back with senior left guard Michael Brown, junior center Chase Behrndt and redshirt sophomore right guard James Gmiter all returning. Sophomore Briason Mays also started seven games at center a year ago and could be in the mix for a starting spot in the middle.
That unit was actually quite capable in terms of pass protection a year ago, yielding just 21 sacks, third-best in the Big 12 despite the second-most pass attempts per game in the league. Obviously, replacing the accomplished bookends of the line is of utmost importance.
Junior John Hughes, sophomore Junior Uzebu and redshirt freshmen Brandon Yates and Parker Moore are all candidates, and what the Mountaineers may have lost in standouts, they may have gained in depth. Hughes is by far the most experienced of that group, having appeared in 11 games as a sophomore a year ago.
WVU will also need equal improvement from a batch of relatively inexperienced backs to turn the run game around.
Kennedy McKoy graduated after accumulating 2,193 rushing yards in his four years and Martell Pettaway transferred to Middle Tennessee after appearing in just four games a year ago. That leaves a group of seven rostered running backs that combined for one rushing touchdown last season.
That score came from junior Leddie Brown, who led all WVU rushers with 367 yards. Brown would seem to have the inside track on the starting job with redshirt junior Alec Sinkfield as the likely backup. Sinkfield played in 12 games a year ago, toting the ball 17 times for 41 yards.
The other five players combined for just six carries in 2019.
Tony Mathis Jr. appeared in four games as a freshman but was held out enough to preserve his redshirt while Spring Valley product Owen Chafin also took a redshirt in his rookie year. Redshirt senior Lorenzo Dorr appeared in four games a year ago and T.J. Kpan, a redshirt junior, saw no action.
The one wild card — and the only incoming freshman running back on the roster — is A’Varius Sparrow, who played just two years of high school football but exploded for 2,135 yards and 26 touchdowns as a senior at Jones High School in Orlando, Florida.
Though the cast of characters is known, how Brown and offensive coordinator Gerad Parker write the 2020 script in terms of the running game remains to be seen. But the success of all involved will be paramount for the 2020 season.