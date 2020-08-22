From COVID to Koenning, it’s been a tumultuous ride over the last month for the WVU football team.
The uncertainty of trying to play football amid the COVID-19 pandemic is just the latest hurdle for a team that lost its defensive coordinator Vic Koenning in July.
Weeks of uncertainty seem to have yielded to the prospects and hope of an actual football season, assuming the Big 12 Conference can navigate the tricky waters of the pandemic to deliver on plans to pursue the sport this fall.
That news landed early last week, bringing with it a sense of relief for WVU head coach Neal Brown and a group of players that have been through a lot, to say the least, in 2020.
But can the Mountaineers overcome all that’s been thrown at them and not only play in 2020, but thrive?
That’s certainly the goal, and Brown has made no bones about that, saying his team is aiming to be the most improved team in the country on the day of his team’s first official practice last Monday.
As of Saturday, a month had passed since the announcement of Koenning’s departure stemming from accusations by safety Kerry Martin Jr. that the coach had made insensitive remarks toward different races and religions.
Days later, Brown announced that instead of hiring a new defensive coordinator, cornerbacks coach Jahmile Addae and defensive line coach Jordan Lesley would split the duties, with the front of the defense reporting to Lesley and the back to Addae.
Yet maybe that transition won’t be as difficult as it would seem. For starters, both Lesley and Addae are already familiar with their players, and vice versa. Secondly, the Mountaineers bring back a fairly experienced unit on the defensive side.
For his part, Brown has vowed to spend more time around the defense and said the terminology and the schemes of the defense will remain largely unchanged, with the goal of being more multiple in coverages and fronts.
But on the field and off it, the players on the 2020 edition of the squad have a ton on their shoulders. Not only have they had to accept a last-second coaching change, but also have to help guide one another through a shaky time in Morgantown starting on Monday, when classes restart and social distancing becomes even more important.
“You’re asking them to make mature decisions and a lot of these guys aren’t to that point in their life yet, so you’re trying to coach them,” Brown said Wednesday. “You really try to get the veterans to get them to understand why it’s so important.
“I talk COVID-related issues, I give examples, we send them articles — I talk it every single day that I have them,” he added. “And they do police themselves. We’ve got a large number of our guys that want to play, and if there’s people on our football team that are interfering, then they are reporting and that’s positive.”
The vast majority of WVU’s players are taking online-only classes, with the exceptions being certain classes for graduate-level students. But class is just a part of life in Morgantown. Parties, bars, grocery stores and gyms all are potentially dangerous for a team and a sport that seems to be teetering on the edge of joining the rest of fall college sports that have already postponed seasons to the spring.
Brown said that while he hopes his players help one another make the right decisions, he also expects setbacks along the way.
“Is it going to be 100 percent? No,” Brown said. “Are we going to have some issues? Absolutely. That’s dealing with this age group, that’s going to occur. But we’ve got some ways to monitor it the best we can and I hope we can mitigate the effects when students come back as much as we possibly can. But I think every sport that’s going to play is going to deal with those types of issues.”
Brown has been clear as to what expectations are for the team. Perhaps it’s those clear-cut standards that will help the team get through, even if all of the individuals on it do not.
“We’re going to lose some guys, too, as you go through this,” Brown said. “It’s a right to be on this football team. It’s a right, and you can lose that right, and now the trust within teammate to teammate is so important. When these students are coming back — and you’ve seen some of the reports with the house parties and things like that — our guys have got to be smart, because anytime they choose to do something, then they’re bringing that back to our team. If it gets to the point where we have repeat offenders or they can’t follow the protocols, then they can’t be a part of this.”