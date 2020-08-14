Along with running back, the cornerback position may be the biggest question mark for West Virginia football entering the 2020 season, at least in terms of returning experience.
Of the 10 corners on the roster, only sophomore Nicktroy Fortune has starting experience. He picked up two starts in relief of the now-graduated Keith Washington, who was injured. Washington and Hakeem Bailey combined to start 21 games a year ago and have both departed for NFL rosters, leaving a couple of positions wide open in the secondary.
Despite the lack of experience, the young group has several things working in its favor. One is the wealth of seasoned, talented players at other position groups within the defense.
The best way to hide shaky coverage is with a strong pass rush. With brothers Darius and Dante Stills, who combined for 181/2 sacks a year ago, at the lead on the defensive line, WVU should have just that. Darius Stills was named the Big 12 Conference Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and Dante Stills has picked up preseason All-Big 12 honors from several magazines.
Also backing up the corners is a group of relatively experienced safeties, even with Kerry Martin Jr. opting out of the 2020 season. That group is led by senior Sean Mahone, the only WVU defender with 12 starts to his credit a year ago, as well as sophomore Tykee Smith, who started eight contests.
That kind of help up front and in the back could give the corners a bit of leeway, especially early.
Predicting who falls in line behind Fortune — assuming Fortune does in fact top the depth chart — is tough considering how little time anyone else played a year ago.
Dreshun Miller suffered a leg injury early last season and was redshirted as a junior. Tae Mayo and Tacorey Turner were also redshirted for their freshman seasons. Junior Jackie Matthews and senior Alonzo Addae are both transfers, with Matthews arriving from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College in January and Addae sitting last season after coming in from New Hampshire. Redshirt sophomore Malachi Ruffin has yet to see a down of playing time and the other two players at corner on the roster — freshmen Jairo Faverus and David Vincent-Okoli — are arriving for their first go-rounds on the college level.
Already, and encouragingly, coach Neal Brown discussed the improvement he’d seen from the back end of the defense after Tuesday’s second practice.
“I thought our secondary did a lot better job in what we were asking them to do in our match coverage,” he said. “Our communication in the back end with both groups was much improved, even more improved than it’s been in our [organized team activities] and definitely yesterday.”
And remember, “inexperienced” doesn’t necessarily mean “worse.” Several key returners to the defense this year were relative unknowns at this point last year, including Fortune among several others.
What graduation leaves behind in terms of holes to fill, it also provides in terms of opportunities for young players. With 10 players fighting for a couple of starting positions and several others likely to see playing time in what could be a deep group, more than likely, a few will step up to the challenge this fall.