For West Virginia University football — and all college athletic teams for that matter — 2020 has presented more than its share of the abnormal.
So as the Mountaineers prepare to enter a season that has been wild already, an unusual situation atop the defensive chain of command seems almost par for the course.
Former defensive coordinator Vic Koenning and WVU agreed to part ways late last month after an investigation into allegations from safety Kerry Martin Jr. that Koenning used insensitive language against different races and religions, as well as people with special needs.
That left a job opening and it was one head coach Neal Brown decided not to fill, at least in a traditional way. Instead, a week after Koenning’s departure, Brown announced that the coordinator duties would be split between Jordan Lesley (defensive line coach) and Jahmile Addae (cornerbacks coach), with Lesley taking the front of the defense and Addae the back.
“Given the timing and unique circumstances surrounding the pandemic, we are going to divide responsibilities and use a committee approach,” Brown said at the time in a press release.
So how will that work?
Brown spoke of the situation a couple of times during the team’s first few days of practice last week. For starters, Brown said he planned to spend a little more time around the defensive unit, especially early on.
“I think it’s important for them that I’m down there,” Brown said. “I have full trust in the guys we have coaching them, but I want to be down there some so our defensive players see me. The players have a lot of faith in what we’re doing from a leadership standpoint.”
There were encouraging signs defensively in 2019, despite statistics indicating a defense that performed nearly the same as it did the year prior. The Mountaineers were 74th nationally in total defense a year ago, yielding 399.3 yards per game, and were 74th in 2018 as well, allowing 406.7 yards per contest.
WVU’s scoring defense was a tick worse last year, ranking 73rd (28.8 points per game) after coming in at 67th (27.2 points per game) in 2018.
But those numbers don’t tell the entire story, as five of the team’s six leading tacklers in 2018 were gone in 2019, leaving an extremely young unit to endure a trial-by-fire tour through the Big 12 Conference under a new coaching staff. Taking that into account, the defense held its own.
Many of the key players on that defense are back this season, including senior defensive lineman Darius Stills, who garnered the preseason Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year award.
With the cast of characters being largely the same, Brown expects the momentum to continue in 2019 in the form of further improvement. To that end, while Addae and Lesley are sharing leadership duties, Brown said not much will change from an X’s and O’s standpoint.
“Schematically how we called everything, the terminology, that is all the same,” Brown said. “We haven’t changed anybody’s position.”
What Brown has repeatedly said he hopes does evolve is the unit’s ability to adapt packages to counter the potent offenses of the Big 12.
“I think we have the personnel to be more multiple than maybe we were a year ago,” Brown said. “We’ve basically got two base packages that we’re working. We can call all of our fronts and coverages from those two personnel looks. We’re multiple, we’ve got more bodies than we had a year ago.”
A few individual players will have a large role in making sure that multiplicity becomes an advantage. In particular, Brown recognized junior Bryce Brown, redshirt freshman Jared Bartlett and junior VanDarius Cowan with having the ability to play both on the defensive line and at linebacker. Brown also said he expects similar flexibility from a few players in the defensive backfield.
“Coverages-wise, we’re going to have the ability at safety to be more involved with our coverages than maybe we were a year ago,” Brown said. “This is year two within the same schemes, so our kids have more confidence too.”