Editor’s note: Gazette-Mail sports editor Derek Redd counts down his 10 most important players on WVU’s 2020 roster.
Dreshun Miller makes this list of West Virginia University’s most important players without ever playing a snap as a Mountaineer.
WVU coaches had plans on playing him plenty of snaps in 2019. The junior college cornerback arrived in Morgantown with a stout resume, but a preseason knee injury dashed those hopes before they even got a chance to form. Miller was lost for the 2019 campaign to rehab that knee.
Now he’s healthy and WVU coaches no longer have to keep those plans on hold. Miller will be expected to step into a significant role in the Mountaineers’ secondary, replacing some very talented people.
Miller’s value does not come solely from how good he could be, but also from who he’s supplanting. Keith Washington and Hakeem Bailey were crucial to a good chunk of the success the Mountaineer secondary did see last season. Washington was an All-Big 12 second-teamer who ranked in the top 25 in the Football Bowl Subdivision for passes defended and was named to the East-West Shrine game.
Bailey finished fourth on the team with 57 tackles and broke up nine passes over 12 games in 2019.
The NFL saw the value in both corners. Bailey signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent, and Washington signed as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints.
Even with those two pro-level talents at corner, the Mountaineers finished 88th in the FBS allowing 239.9 yards per game and 85th in opponent passer rating at 141.08. For WVU to climb higher in the Big 12 standings in coach Neal Brown’s second year, there can be no drop-off in quality at corner.
Miller’s past exploits make him a prime candidate to help in that cause. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound redshirt junior was a four-star prospect out of Sprayberry High School and had offers from LSU, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Auburn, among others.
After he decided to attend Eastern Arizona College for two years, he kept reminding major-college coaches how good he was. He was named the defensive most valuable player of the 2017 Salt City Bowl and followed that by being named an all-region defensive back and helping Eastern Arizona to the junior college national title game.
Miller was a verbal commit to LSU before changing his mind and signing with West Virginia. Even with last season’s early injury, Athlon Magazine tabs him as a rising star for WVU.
The Mountaineers need that level of talent on the field in the fall. Losing one corner with the talent of Washington and Bailey would be tough enough, losing both and seeing that size of a senior leadership vacuum in their departure makes it crucial that Miller enters 2020 ready to play.