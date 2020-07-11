EDITOR’S NOTE: Gazette-Mail sports editor Derek Redd counts down his 10 most important players on WVU’s 2020 roster. No. 8 is junior defensive lineman Dante Stills.
Little brother made a big splash last season for the West Virginia University football team.
Dante Stills lived up to his four-star hype in 2019. Despite starting just three of WVU’s 12 games as a sophomore, he still played 447 snaps on defense and was one of the best defensive linemen for both the Mountaineers and the Big 12 as a whole, joining his older brother Darius to anchor one of the best units on the WVU roster.
In 2020, though, Dante Stills is no longer sharing the spotlight at defensive tackle. It’s all his, and the Mountaineers hope he can play an even bigger role on their defense.
While splitting time with senior Reese Donahue, Stills tied with his older brother for the team lead with seven sacks and finished second to him with 11½ tackles for loss. For that, he was named to the All-Big 12 second team. His reputation precedes him this year. Athlon Magazine named him a preseason all-conference second-teamer.
By getting planted firmly in the starting lineup, Stills, son of former WVU great Gary Stills, should have even more opportunities to make big plays on the WVU defensive line. The key for him is to make the most of those opportunities. He faded a little down the stretch, recording six sacks in his first eight games and earning just one sack in his last four. He’ll need to improve on his consistency as a junior, but he still more than doubled his sack total between his freshman and sophomore seasons.
He’ll also be called upon to assume a veteran’s role. Until now, that job was Donahue’s. If the depth chart shapes up as some anticipate and freshman Jalen Thornton becomes the No. 2 defensive tackle, it will be Stills helping build up the next generation at that position.
As good as Stills and the rest of the defensive linemen have been, they can still help WVU defense as a whole become better. West Virginia finished a pedestrian 69th in the Football Bowl Subdivision in allowing 159.4 rushing yards per game. It was 72nd in opponents’ third-down conversions, allowing first downs 39.9 percent of the time.
Stills will get his chances to help improve those numbers. If WVU does improve, the spotlight on Stills will only shine brighter.