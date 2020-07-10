Editor’s note: Gazette-Mail sports editor Derek Redd counts down his 10 most important players on WVU’s 2020 roster. No. 9 is offensive lineman Chase Behrndt.
The West Virginia University football team needs leadership on its offensive line. Leadership often comes with experience. No one returning on WVU’s offensive line has the amount of experience on that line that Chase Behrndt owns.
The Mountaineers’ offensive line took its lumps last season. While it kept WVU quarterbacks relatively clean last season — tied for 32nd in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 21 sacks allowed — it was part of an awful rushing offense. West Virginia averaged just 73.3 yards per game on the ground in 2019, the third-worst average in the entire FBS.
Making matters worse, WVU’s best offensive lineman from 2019, Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year and San Francisco 49ers draft pick Colton McKivitz, is gone. Someone must step into the role of anchor of that unit, and that’s where Behrndt comes in.
A fifth-year senior who has logged nearly 1,000 plays for the Mountaineers, no one has the tenure Behrndt has in WVU’s offensive line room. No one tops the 13 career starts he brings into the 2020 season. Ten of those starts came last season.
Behrndt also has played all three positions on West Virginia’s offensive line, starting six games at right guard and four at center last season and flipping between tackle and guard in 2018.
He has shown he can be physical, with 12 knockdowns last season and 26 the season before. He also didn’t give up a sack in 10 games and didn’t miss an assignment in four games.
The Mountaineer offensive line could use some experienced leadership. James Gmiter played well last season in starting 10 games, but is just in his second year on the active roster. Michael Brown is a fifth-year senior, but didn’t play football at all until he went to junior college. Junior Uzebu and John Hughes are the expected starters at the tackles, but Hughes played just 150 snaps last season and Uzebu saw action in just two games.
Behrndt has the game experience across each position, so he can help raw and young teammates work through their continued growing pains. He should enter the season healthy after offseason shoulder surgery, so he should be able to stay on the field and mentor.
The Mountaineers need Behrndt’s voice and his physical abilities to push their offensive line from so-so to solid.