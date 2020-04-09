Sean Covich’s West Virginia University golf team members — well, at least some of them — have a luxury that so many other athletes don’t in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic. They have the opportunity to practice on their field of play.
Medical experts have said that, among the available sports, golf is the safest to play while still being able to adhere to the social distancing necessary to keep the virus’ spread at bay. So there are areas where golf courses remain open with some extra precautions taken.
Yet, Covich said, not every member of his team has the same opportunities.
“Etienne Papineau up in Montreal [Canada], everything’s shut down,” Covich said during a recent video conference. “So he posts videos and sends videos of him in his backyard hitting into a net over and over again every day. Kurtis Grant is originally from Virginia, but he moved to Pinehurst [North Carolina] with his family full-time and he’s able to play there every day. That’s all there is to do.
“Most golf courses have done something with the cups where the ball doesn’t go into the hole or barely goes into the hole,” Covich continued. “You can really physically distance yourself. Depending on where you live you can do it in a safe manner and get out there and exercise. But some guys are able to practice and some guys are not. I’ve got kids in Germany, everything’s shut down. Canada’s shut down. Parts of Pennsylvania, there’s no golf. Some guys are lucking out and are able to play a lot and some guys are not.”
For those WVU golfers who have that outlet, Covich feels playing the game does as much for the players’ heads as it does for their skills.
“If you are able to play, it’s good to stay sharp,” he said, “but I think it’s a mental relief to go play something for three or four hours.”
The Mountaineers were looking pretty sharp before the pandemic forced an early end to their season. In the fall, WVU climbed to No. 25 in the Bushnell/Golfweek coaches poll. Junior Logan Perkins set an 18-hole school record with a round of 62 at the Florida Gators Invitational in February. In September, Papineau set a 54-hole school record with a score of 203 at the Old Town Club Collegiate Invitational in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
Then a spring break trip through the Carolinas for some practice rounds was scrapped, as was the rest of the season.
WVU had two seniors on its roster, Papineau and Philipp Matlari, who now have the opportunity to return if they choose, thanks to a recent NCAA ruling. Covich admits that as players take advantage of that reclaimed year, it will affect recruiting not just for next season, but for seasons to come.
Where the Mountaineers have an advantage is with an already small roster. WVU carried eight golfers last season, where many teams carry as many as 12 with 4½ scholarships to distribute among the team.
“We found our formula works best here when we have eight or nine guys,” Covich said. “With the facilities we travel to and practice at, it works better with eight or nine guys than it does with 10, 11 or 12. It definitely gives us some flexibility.
“There are a lot of moving pieces and I think it is an advantage to have eight on the roster,” he continued, “because we can absorb some guys staying around. We want them to stay around. If they’re here now, they’ve proven they can play, can take care of their business and represent WVU with class.”
While the 2019-20 golf season is done for WVU, Covich sees some glimmers of hope that the sporting world may return to normal in the fall. The Masters, U.S. Open and PGA Championship all have been rescheduled rather than canceled, so pro sports are optimistic that they can return in a reasonable amount of time.
“I almost started crying when they said the Masters was going to be played in 2020, I was so happy,” he said. “One, you want to watch the Masters, but, two, we’ll hopefully be playing some major sports later this fall, which is a good sign.”