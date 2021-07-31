MORGANTOWN -- Seven outstanding contributors to Mountaineer athletics make up the 31st class of honorees in the West Virginia University Sports Hall of Fame, announced Saturday by Director of Athletics Shane Lyons.
The 2021 class includes Keri Bland (cross country/track), Nicco Campriani (rifle), Noel Devine (football), Dale Farley (football), Mike Fox (football), Lajuanda Moody (gymnastics) and Olayinka Sanni (women’s basketball). This class brings the total number of inductees to 215.
Induction ceremonies will take place Saturday, Oct. 30, prior to the West Virginia-Iowa State football game. Due to COVID-19, there was no induction ceremony for the 2020 class. Induction ceremonies for the 2020 class will take place Saturday, Sept. 18, prior to the West Virginia-Virginia Tech football game.
Here are capsules of the seven new inductees
Keri Bland
A Fairview native, Bland earned nine All-America honors in cross country and track from 2006-11, leaving her name in the record books as one of the most decorated athletes in WVU cross country and track and field history.
In 2007, Bland helped guide the Mountaineers to their first Big East title in cross country and the highest team finish (ninth) at the NCAA championships. At the national meet, she finished 23rd (20:58) to earn first-team All-America honors.
Bland was an essential part of the cross country team in 2008, leading WVU to its most successful season in school history with a fourth-place finish at the NCAA championships. Bland finished 14th at the NCAA meet with a time of 20:20.
During the 2008 indoor track season, Bland was part of the distance medley relay team that set a school record and earned All-America honors with a fourth-place finish. She finished the 2008 outdoor season by earning All-America honors in the 1,500 meters to become the first female in WVU history to earn All-America accolades in three sports in the same year.
In 2009, Bland secured two All-America honors during the indoor track season, placing eighth in the mile and as part of the distance medley relay team. In the outdoor track season, Bland earned her fourth All-America citation of the year in the 1,500 meters, marking the second consecutive year she earned All-America honors in three sports in the same year.
In her final season in 2011, Bland earned third team All-America honors in the 1,500-meter run with an 18th-place (4:24) finish at the NCAA Outdoor Championships.
Bland teaches at North Marion High, where she serves as the mathematics department chair and coaches the girls and boys cross country and track teams.
Nicco Campriani
Campriani was a national champion and four-time All-American from 2010-11 before winning three Olympic Gold medals following graduation from WVU.
A native of Florence, Italy, Campriani captured the air rifle national title at the 2011 NCAA championships. He was a two-time All-American in air rifle and a two-time All-America selection in smallbore.
Following his WVU career, Campriani became a three-time Olympic Gold medalist as a member of the Italian National Team. He captured his first Gold medal in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the 2012 Olympics in London, as well as a Silver medal in the men’s 10m air rifle. Campriani won a Gold medal in the men’s 10m air rifle and men’s 50m rifle 3 positions at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.
Campriani was the first WVU rifle athlete to win two Gold medals at one Olympic Games, and overall, with his three Gold and one Silver, he is considered the most successful rifle shooter in Olympic history.
Campriani earned a bachelor’s degree in industrial engineering from WVU in 2011.
Noel Devine
Devine was a three-year starter at running back from 2007-10 and became WVU’s career all-purpose yardage leader (5,761 yards).
The Florida native ranks third on WVU’s career rushing chart and No. 4 in Big East history with 4,315 yards. He is WVU’s all-time running back receptions leader with 98 and third in yards with 710. Devine ranks sixth on WVU’s all-time rushing touchdown list (29) and 10th on WVU’s all-time scoring chart (186) by a position player.
As a senior in 2010, Devine registered 1,254 all-purpose yards, giving him 1,000 or more yards all four years. He led WVU in rushing with 934 yards on 208 carries and six touchdowns.
In 2009, Devine was a unanimous All-Big East first-team selection and was one of 16 semifinalists for the Maxwell Award, signifying the top offensive player in the nation. He led the team in rushing with 1,465 yards and 13 touchdowns. Devine was named West Virginia’s Gator Bowl MVP against Florida State after he registered a game-high 168 yards on 16 carries.
As a sophomore, he led the Mountaineers in rushing with 1,289 yards and four touchdowns.
He graduated from West Virginia with a Regents Bachelor of Arts degree in December 2019. Devine owns and runs DevineSpeed LLC, a speed training business. He also works as a substitute teacher in North Fort Myers.
Dale Farley
Farley was a three-year linebacker from 1968-70, playing for coaches Jim Carlen and Bobby Bowden.
A native of Sparta, Tennessee, Farley’s late interception against Syracuse in 1970 helped seal WVU’s 28-19 victory over the Orange.
He was selected to play in the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, and was named to the All-East and All-South teams. The Mountaineers posted a record of 25-7 during his career. Farley is a member of the WVU All-Time Team from 1970-79.
Farley was named a first-team All-American by The Sporting News in 1970 and was selected in the third round of the 1971 NFL draft by the Miami Dolphins (74th pick overall). He played one season for the Dolphins with the Bills.
Farley died away on June 13, 2019, in Cookeville, Tennessee.
Mike Fox
Mike Fox was a defensive tackle from 1986-89 at WVU and had a nine-year career in the NFL.
A native of Akron, Ohio, Fox earned 1989 Gator Bowl Most Valuable Player honors with seven tackles. In his final season, he led the team in quarterback sacks with 10 and posted 78 tackles. Fox was named an honorable mention All-American by The Sporting News.
Fox helped the WVU defense helped pave the way to the 1989 Fiesta Bowl for college football’s national championship against Notre Dame.
Fox finished his WVU career with 142 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, 14 sacks, two forced fumbles and four pass breakups.
He was selected in the second round (51st overall) of the 1990 NFL draft by the New York Giants, and was part of the Super Bowl XXV-winning team. Fox finished his career with the Carolina Panthers from 1995-98.
Fox earned his bachelor’s degree in physical education from WVU in 1990.
Lajuanda Moody
Moody became WVU gymnastics’ second All-American during her career from 1991-94.
The Connecticut, native was the first WVU gymnast to qualify for the NCAA championships as an individual on three occasions (1991, 1993 and 1994), all of which were in the all-around competition.
Moody registered the school’s first perfect 10.0 on the floor exercise on Feb. 27, 1994. She is tied for third in school history with 47 career all-around meets and holds the school record for points in a season (570.05 in 1992).
She led the Mountaineers to three Atlantic 10 championships in 1992, 1993 and 1994 and is the only gymnast in school history to win three conference all-around championships (1991-93).
Moody earned Second Team All-America honors on the balance beam in 1994, becoming WVU’s first All-American since Shari Retton in 1982.
Moody graduated from WVU in 1995 with a bachelor’s degree in fashion merchandising. She is currently a teacher in New Haven, Connecticut.
Olayinka Sanni
Olayinka Sanni played in 129 games, starting 111, during her four-year basketball career from 2005-08.
Sanni, a native of Illinois, finished with 1,602 career points (12.4 per game), 773 rebounds (6.0 per game) and had a career 55.7 field goal shooting percentage. She ranks second in field-goal percentage (55.7), third in offensive rebounds (364), sixth in field goals made (663), ninth in games started (111) and 10th in games played (129) in WVU's all-time lists.
In her final season, Sanni picked up All-America Honorable Mention status from the Associated Press and the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association.
Sanni became the third Mountaineer drafted by a WNBA team as a second-round pick (18th overall) by the Detroit Shock in 2008. In her rookie season, she helped the Shock to a WNBA championship. She also played internationally for 10 years.
She is a software analyst for Bank of America and is the Founder of Picnics in the Chi.