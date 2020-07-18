COVID-19 testing within the West Virginia University athletic department has so far turned up 41 positive tests, most coming from the football team, the university announced Saturday.
Those positive tests came from the 518 tests that have been administered since testing began in June. In order to return to campus to participate in summer workouts, athletes were required to take a COVID-19 test.
Of the 41, 28 have come from the football team. The last time the numbers were updated on July 9, the team had nine positive tests. Six more positives were found on the women’s basketball team and five more were found on the men’s basketball team through university testing. A sixth men’s basketball player tested positive for COVID-19 through a test administered outside the university.
One women’s soccer player and one athletic department staff member also have tested positive. According to the numbers posted Saturday evening on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources website, Monongalia County, where WVU is found, has 693 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 probable cases.
All 41 individuals entered a 14-day self-isolation at the time they tested positive. Contact tracing also was initiated.