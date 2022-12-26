Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

MORGANTOWN - Neal Brown wanted to add tight ends to West Virginia's offense during the offseason that provided threats passing the ball vertically down the field, and he believes he got two during last week’s early signing period.

The two tight ends the Mountaineers signed, Noah Braham and TJ Johnson, share a unique connection - both of their dads also played football at WVU.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

