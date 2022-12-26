MORGANTOWN - Neal Brown wanted to add tight ends to West Virginia's offense during the offseason that provided threats passing the ball vertically down the field, and he believes he got two during last week’s early signing period.
The two tight ends the Mountaineers signed, Noah Braham and TJ Johnson, share a unique connection - both of their dads also played football at WVU.
Braham is the son of WVU Hall of Fame offensive lineman and former Cincinnati Bengal Rich Braham, while Johnson is the son of former WVU tight end Tory Johnson Sr. Brown made clear the two didn’t get offers because of who their dads are - or, in Noah Braham’s case, his location with being a Morgantown product out of University High - but because of what they showed at camps and with their prep teams.
Noah Braham is a 6-foot-2, 225-pound three-star prospect who is ranked the No. 2 prospect in the state by ESPN and 247Sports and No. 3 by On3. During his senior season, which was limited early due to an ankle injury suffered during his junior season, he had 38 receptions for 489 yards and six touchdowns. The year before, he had 350 yards and three scores on 16 catches.
“Noah didn’t get a scholarship because he’s from the Cheat Lake area or because he went to University High School. He didn’t get a scholarship because he’s Rich’s kid,” Brown said. “He got a scholarship because in two back-to-back years in 7-on-7s he was one of the best players here. For back-to-back years he was dominant at his level. And his versatility. There’s a lot of things he can do on the football field and that’s why he earned this opportunity.”
Brown said Noah Braham will likely start as an H-back, but the WVU coach believes he’ll be a great special teams player and that he could also see the local prospect playing defensively as a Mike linebacker or bandit. At University, he had experience playing linebacker and defensive line. As a sophomore, he had 49 tackles with three sacks.
His father came to WVU as a walk-on but turned into an All-American offensive lineman. He started 37 games at left tackle for the Mountaineers from 1990-93 and was inducted into the school’s athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. Rich Braham was drafted in the third round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Arizona Cardinals and was later traded to the Bengals that season. In Cincinnati, he appeared in 146 games with 142 starts during his 13-year career.
“Obviously dad, Rich, great story - University High product just like Noah. Rich walked on here as a tight end, played and developed into, really, one of the top offensive linemen that’s ever played here at WVU. I think he played 13 years in the NFL,” Brown said. “Noah’s going to give us a ton of versatility. Great baseball player. I think he could play a number of different positions.”
TJ Johnson is a 6-foot-4, 215-pound three-star prospect out of Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, Virginia. In nine games this fall, he recorded 343 yards and six touchdowns on 24 receptions, and during his sophomore and junior seasons he helped his team to a combined 22-1 record and two state titles.
“To watch his progression - he’s came to camp three years, and to watch his progression, to watch him grow - he’ll start here and kind of play an inside receiver, but he’s going to grow into and has an opportunity to be a premier tight end and I believe he will,” Brown said.
His father was a tight end at WVU from 2000-03 and finished with 14 receptions for 145 yards and five touchdowns.
“He’s a legacy as well. His dad, Tory Sr., played here. His mom, Tiffany, is a WVU grad. This dude, and he’s got a younger brother as well, but they’ve bled gold and blue since the beginning,” Brown said. “It’s a neat family.”
The two 2023 tight ends are part of an 18-member class the Mountaineers signed last week. Brown said WVU could potentially sign one or two more from the high school or junior college levels, but the main focus would be on getting 8-12 from the transfer portal to fill out the roster for 2023. Brown said the Mountaineers are “really pushing for a pass-receiving tight end” in the portal to help fill out the team, in addition to the 2023 signees at the position.