West Virginia University will lose a 2020 home football game with the Big Ten's decision to move to a conference-only schedule for the upcoming season.
With the Big Ten's announcement that it will go without non-conference games in all fall sports for 2020, so goes WVU's scheduled game with Maryland in Morgantown on Sept. 19. The move comes as a result of the Big Ten's plans to lessen the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic for the fall sports season.
The Big Ten is the first power conference to announce it is eliminating at least games for the 2020 season due to the pandemic.
“By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic,” the Big Ten said in a statement released Thursday afternoon.
With the announcement made now, WVU has little time to come up with alternatives, if any alternatives can even be found. The game was a shade over two months from happening.
WVU is far from the only school taking a financial hit from the Big Ten's decision. Toledo sportscaster Jordan Strack said Bowling Green was scheduled to play at both Ohio State and Illinois and would lose $2.2 million from not playing those games. Bowling Green's total revenues for the 2017-18 athletic year were about $24.6 million.
According to ESPN, the move affects 36 scheduled opponents, 28 in the Football Bowl Subdivision. Six teams – Bowling Green, Ball State, BYU, Central Michigan, Connecticut and Northern Illinois – had two Big Ten non-conference games on their schedules.