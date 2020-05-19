The West Virginia University and Marshall University athletic programs continued their strong academic streaks with the NCAA’s release of their multi-year Academic Progress Rates on Tuesday.
WVU’s average score of 985 across its roster of sports tied last year’s mark for the best since the NCAA started using the metric 16 years ago. At Marshall, nine of its programs have multi-year APR scores at or above the national average of 983, tying the highest mark recorded for the athletic program.
The APR is based on eligibility and retention of student-athletes on a semester-by-semester basis.
At WVU, men’s golf and rifle both recorded perfect scores of 1,000 in their multi-year rates. Women’s basketball and women’s cross country both scored a 996, followed by men’s basketball at 995, women’s soccer at 994, men’s soccer at 993 and women’s tennis at 992.
The WVU women’s rowing team scored a 989 with women’s track at 985, gymnastics at 982, men’s swimming and diving at 979, women’s volleyball at 977, women’s swimming and diving at 975, baseball at 971 and football and wrestling at 960.
“Once again, our record-high score is a testament to our student-athletes, our coaching staffs and our academic support unit,” WVU Athletic Director Shane Lyons said. “We continue to be proud of the high level of academic success with our student-athletes and to consistently be above the national average.
At Marshall, women’s golf, women’s swimming and diving and women’s volleyball all had 1,000 scores. Softball was next at 997, women’s soccer was at 992, women’s basketball at 991, women’s track at 986 and women’s cross country at 984.
Men’s golf was at 983, while women’s tennis was at 972, men’s cross country was at 968, baseball was at 958, men’s basketball was at 956, football was at 951 and men’s soccer was at 947.
“The addition of the Buck Harless Student-Athlete Academic Center continues to benefit our young people and these numbers bear that out,” Marshall Athletic Director Mike Hamrick said in a news release. “Their performance, along with the hard work put in by our academic support unit and coaching staffs, underscore why success in the classroom is one of the most important priorities at Marshall.”