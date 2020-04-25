The fifth round of the NFL draft served both the West Virginia and Marshall football teams well.
West Virginia University's best bet for an NFL draft pick came through Saturday afternoon – as did a prospect whose route to the NFL detoured from Morgantown to the XFL. Meanwhile, the Thundering Herd was able to snap a dubious streak.
When offensive lineman Colton McKivitz was taken in the seventh pick of the fifth round, 153rd overall, by the San Francisco 49ers, it marked the 13th year that a Mountaineer was an NFL draft pick. The only year since 2003 that a WVU player wasn't taken in the draft was 2007. Three Mountaineers went in the draft a year later.
McKivitz earning a phone call was of little surprise. He was the only WVU player invited to the 2020 NFL combine in Indianapolis following a highly decorated Mountaineer career.
After starting 47 games over four seasons, the graduate of Union Local High in Morristown, Ohio, was named the 2019 Big 12 Co-Offensive Lineman of the Year after allowing just one sack as a senior and finishing in the top five for Big 12 offensive linemen in both pass-blocking and run-blocking grades. He was a second-team Walter Camp All-American, a third-team Associated Press All-American and a participant in the Reese's Senior Bowl.
Scouts believed he made up for average measurables with an above-average nasty streak.
WVU connections were bolstered in the fifth round when safety Kenny Robinson came off the board one pick before McKivitz to the Carolina Panthers.. Robinson was an All-Big 12 first team pick as a Mountaineer sophomore, but was dismissed from the team for a code-of-conduct violation related to academic fraud.
Robinson moved from the college ranks to the short-lived second life of professional wrestling impresario Vince McMahon's XFL. Before the league closed its doors during the 2020 season, Robinson impressed NFL scouts with two interceptions and a sack through five games.
Marshall saw its first NFL draft pick since 2015 when kicker Justin Rohrwasser was taken with the 14th pick of the fifth, 159th overall, to the New England Patriots. The reigning Conference USA Special Teams Player of the Year was the first Marshall player taken since corner Darryl Roberts went in the seventh round of the 2015 draft. After transferring from the University of Rhode Island, Rohrwasser made nearly 79 percent of his field goals with the Herd, with a long of 53 yards.
