MORGANTOWN -- Former Mountaineer Jimmy Bell Jr. has announced his transfer destination.
West Virginia’s starting forward during the 2022-23 season announced his commitment to Mississippi State via social media on Wednesday.
“If U ain’t a DAWG… U DAWG FOOD,” Bell wrote in the post on Twitter.
Bell entered the transfer portal April 28, after starting all 34 games for the 19-15 Mountaineers in his only season at WVU. The 6-foot-10, 285-pound Saginaw, Michigan, native averaged 4.8 points and 5.2 rebounds in 18.6 minutes per game, and shot 54.9% from the field.
During WVU’s spring football sessions, Bell joined the program in a trial run and saw action at right tackle during the fourth quarter of the Gold-Blue Spring Game on April 22 at Milan Puskar Stadium. He had previously played the sport in high school.
WVU coach Neal Brown said after the spring game that “you see improvement,” and that the two, plus basketball coach Bob Huggins, would come to “a pretty quick resolution to where it all stands.” Bell entered the portal less than a week later.
“Where do I start … this year at West Virginia has been filled with memories, love, and friendships that will last me a lifetime,” Bell wrote in a graphic posted to Twitter on April 29. “I want to say Thank you to the Football team for bringing me in this past spring and giving me the opportunity to put the pads back on. Basketball has been apart of my life since I was a young kid Basketball is where my heart is, Basketball is my peace and Basketball is what I Love to wake up everyday and do. Good luck to my brothers this year, I know they will have a great season and I’ll still be rooting for them without a doubt. Though I won’t be here for sports, I will graduate here and West Virginia will always feel like home to me. I’m forever Grateful to have been apart of this Amazing state!!”
Bell transferred to WVU for the 2022-23 season from Moberly Area Community College, where he spent the 2021-22 season. He played his first two years of college basketball at Saint Louis.
The Mountaineer basketball team saw increased production from sophomore bigs James Okonkwo and Mohamed Wague toward the end of last season, and WVU has signed Syracuse transfer center Jesse Edwards this offseason. The Mountaineers have also signed transfer guards Kerr Kriisa, RaeQuan Battle and Omar Silverio.
Starting forward Tre Mitchell already announced his return, as did guard Joe Toussaint. Those two and Bell were recognized on senior day but have eligibility remaining. Jose Perez, who was ruled ineligible for the 2022-23 season by the NCAA after transferring from Manhattan, announced earlier this year he would be back. The Mountaineers return Josiah Harris, Kobe Johnson, Patrick Suemnick and Seth Wilson, too.