Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Mountain State’s Trusted News Source.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Texas West Virginia Basketball

West Virginia forward Jimmy Bell Jr. drives to the basket during a Big 12 basketball game against Texas in Morgantown on Jan. 21.

 William Wotring | The Associated Press

MORGANTOWN -- Former Mountaineer Jimmy Bell Jr. has announced his transfer destination.

West Virginia’s starting forward during the 2022-23 season announced his commitment to Mississippi State via social media on Wednesday.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

Tags