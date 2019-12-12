MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia University men's soccer coach Marlon LeBlanc has resigned, the school announced Thursday.
LeBlanc was at WVU for 14 years, leading the Mountaineers to a 138-100-34 record during that span with six appearances in the NCAA tournament.
"I want to thank Marlon for leading our men's soccer program for the past 14 years," WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement released Thursday by the school. "He took over a team when it was going through some tough times and guided it back to being a competitive program that performed well in the classroom and the community. We appreciate his work ethic and his accomplishments at West Virginia University."
LeBlanc, a New Jersey native who began his coaching career as an assistant at Penn State in 2001, took over the WVU program in 2006. This season, he led West Virginia to a 10-9-2 record but also won the Mid-American Conference tournament to qualify for the NCAA tournament.
WVU beat Butler in the NCAA opening round before being eliminated with a 2-1 loss against No. 11 overall seed Marshall in Huntington last month.
LeBlanc was named conference coach of the year three times during his years at WVU and produced three current professional players -- Ray Gaddis and Jack Elliott, who both play for Philadelphia Union in Major League Soccer, as well as North Carolina FC's Peabo Doue in the United Soccer League.
A national search for the next Mountaineer men's soccer coach will begin immediately, according to Lyons.