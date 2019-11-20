Entering the Mid-American Confernence tournament, the West Virginia University men’s soccer team was two games under .500, needing a tournament championship to make it into the NCAA tournament.
The Mountaineers got what they needed.
WVU snapped a seven-game winless streak to end the regular season with a three-game win streak through the MAC championships to make back-to-back NCAA appearances for the first time since 2010-11. West Virginia’s (9-8-2) tournament opener kicks off at 6 p.m. Thursday at Butler (11-6-2).
As unlikely as that run may have seemed to those outside the WVU program, coach Marlon LeBlanc said the opinion inside the locker room was vastly different.
“Remarkable? I think probably from the outside looking in, yeah,” LeBlanc said to reporters Monday. “But from in-house, we’re a good team and we knew we were a good team. There were no surprises in that.”
The biggest turnaround for WVU in the win streak has come on the opponents’ side of the scoreboard. In that seven-game winless streak, the Mountaineers allowed 18 goals. In the three MAC tournament wins, they allowed just two, with two shutouts.
LeBlanc said several of those goals were self-inflicted wounds created from silly mistakes. When those errors disappeared, so did those goals.
“I’m a big believer in creating luck,” LeBlanc said. “We weren’t creating a lot of luck for ourselves. I think we maybe started to take a little bit more ownership of the mistakes we were making.”
Freshman forward Rodrigo Robles Grajara leads the Mountaineers with seven goals along with three assists. In allowing just those two goals over the last three matches, WVU keeper Steven Tekesky has recorded nine saves in that span.
The Bulldogs reached the semifinals of the Big East tournament, losing to Georgetown on penalty kicks. Brandon Guhl leads Butler with nine goals, while Wilmer Cabrera Jr. is right behind with eight.
The winner of Thursday’s match will visit Marshall, the tournament’s No. 11 overall seed, for a second-round match Sunday.
n Meanwhile, the WVU women’s soccer team is preparing for a second-round match for the fifth straight season. The Mountaineers will play Central Connecticut State at 4 p.m. Friday in Charlottesville, Virginia. West Virginia knocked off No. 25 Georgetown 2-0 in the first round in Washington D.C.