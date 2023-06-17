West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins was arrested and charged with driving under the influence Friday night in Pittsburgh.
Robert Huggins, 69, of Morgantown, was charged with driving under the influence, according to a police blotter report on pittsburghpa.gov. He was released from custody and will have a preliminary hearing at a later date, the report states.
Pittsburgh police noticed a black SUV in the middle of the road, blocking traffic, on Merchant Street off Ridge Avenue just before 8:30 p.m. Friday, according to the report. The driver's side door was open and the SUV had a flat and shredded tire.
The officers tried to get the male driver, Huggins, to move off the road to let other vehicles pass and to help with the flat tire, but when they saw him having trouble maneuvering the SUV, they activated their lights to pull him over, the report states.
"Upon questioning, officers had a strong suspicion to believe the male was intoxicated," according to the report.
Officers asked Huggins to exit the vehicle to perform standard field sobriety tests, which he failed, the report said. Officers wrote that Huggins was placed in custody without incident and taken for further testing.
Huggins was arrested for DUI in 2004 while serving as the men's basketball coach at the University of Cincinnati.
WVU issued a joint statement from the university and the athletics department Saturday morning.
"West Virginia University is aware of an incident last night involving Head Men's Basketball Coach Bob Huggins, for which he was charged with Driving Under the Influence [DUI] in the City of Pittsburgh," the statement reads. "We are gathering more information and will take appropriate action once the review is complete."