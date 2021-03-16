An early exit in last week’s Big 12 Conference tournament gave the No. 13 West Virginia University men’s basketball team a couple of extra days to reset and regroup from a closing stretch that included three losses in four games.
Whether that was a good thing or a bad thing, that story will likely be told partially on Friday as the Mountaineers, the No. 3 seed in the Midwest Region of the NCAA Tournament, take on 14th-seeded Morehead State in an opening-round game. Tipoff is scheduled for 9:50 p.m. Friday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, and the game will air on TruTV.
During a Zoom press conference on Sunday, WVU coach Bob Huggins didn’t yet know much about the Eagles, vowing to watch film that night and the following day. But he was asked plenty about his own team and its mindset heading into to the tournament.
“We want to keep playing,” Huggins said. “It was a really disappointing thing. That’s a hard loss to Oklahoma State [in the Big 12 quarterfinals] because we wanted to stay around Kansas City longer … and it may help us.”
Huggins needs no reminder about opening-round upsets as he was part of one in 2016, when Stephen F. Austin, a 14th seed, upset third-seeded West Virginia. This season, the Mountaineers have often had a problem with motivation and playing down to competition, something the players have admitted all season long.
It would seem to be a possible recipe for disaster should West Virginia not come out with energy Friday night. But this time around, Huggins is fairly confident that with their season on the line, the Mountaineers should have no problem rising to the moment.
“We had a couple of letdowns, but I don’t see how that happens in the NCAA Tournament,” Huggins said. “I think these guys will be ready to go. I think they’ll be champing at the bit to be able to play in the NCAA Tournament.
“Everybody in there can beat you, as has been seen in recent years. Everybody can lose, including [No. 1 seeds] Baylor and Gonzaga, who everybody acts like can’t be beat. I certainly don’t think that’s the case.”
In the wake that 72-69 quarterfinal loss to the Cowboys last Thursday, players were already starting to turn the page.
Senior guard Taz Sherman stated the new goal as winning a national championship. Those words were matched with action immediately upon returning to Morgantown as the players insisted on practicing.
“They wanted to do some things, so we had an offensive practice [Saturday] and a defensive practice [Sunday],” Huggins said. “Not long, just kind of going over some things, just trying to refresh them on some things that we had done maybe earlier in the year that I thought would be good for us now.”
WVU’s recent downturn came in close games against top teams. In eight of WVU’s nine losses, the deficit was five points or less, and all nine came to NCAA Tournament teams, with six coming at the hands of teams seeded No. 4 or better.
Seven of those losses also came during league play, and the Big 12 was certainly rewarded on Sunday, getting seven of 10 teams into the tournament with five earning a top-four seed. Texas Tech is the No. 6 seed in the South Region and Oklahoma was named the No. 8 seed in the East Region.
Huggins believes the conference schedule made a big difference in seeding for his team as West Virginia earned a No. 3 seed despite faltering a bit at the end.
“I think when you start looking at teams that are in the NCAA Tournament and where they’re seeded, obviously our league helps a lot with that because we had so many ranked teams,” Huggins said. “But I think we’ve played a very competitive schedule, I think a very well-rounded schedule, and we’ve just got to kind of go over some things that we need to do and do better. But I feel good about where we are.”
In particular, Huggins pointed to free throws and turnovers as the two biggest areas his team is trying to clean up ahead of Friday’s game.
“We’ve missed free throws, we’ve turned the ball over, we’ve kind of kicked ourself in the tail more than anyone else has kicked us in the tail — it hasn’t been that,” Huggins said. “We just haven’t done a very good job of one, making free throws down the stretch, and two, taking care of the ball.”
n On Tuesday, Huggins, junior forward Derek Culver and sophomore point guard Miles “Deuce” McBride all earned recognition in the U.S. Basketball Writers Association all-Region II team.
The country is divided into nine regions with Region II consisting of teams from West Virginia, New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Washington D.C. and Pennsylvania.
Huggins was named the region’s coach of the year with Culver and McBride each earning spots on the 10-player all-Region II team. Villanova’s Jeremiah Robinson-Earl was awarded the region’s player of the year honor.