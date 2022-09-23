Nationally-Recognized, Quality Local Journalism..

West Virginia coach Bob Huggins rocks back on his stool while reacting to a referee’s whistle during the Mountaineers’ Feb. 12 game at Oklahoma State.

 AP photo

West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons unveiled the 2022-2023 men’s basketball schedule on Friday morning.

The slate starts with an exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 against Bowling Green and begins in earnest on Nov. 7 with a contest against Mount St. Mary’s in the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

