West Virginia Athletic Director Shane Lyons unveiled the 2022-2023 men’s basketball schedule on Friday morning.
The slate starts with an exhibition game at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 against Bowling Green and begins in earnest on Nov. 7 with a contest against Mount St. Mary’s in the WVU Coliseum. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.
The Mountaineers will play 13 nonconference games with eight of those games coming at home. Included in the home slate are games against opponents making their first trips to Morgantown in quite some time -- Penn (1981), Morehead State (1981), Navy (1972) and UAB (1987).
The road portion of the nonconference schedule includes a trip to Pitt in WVU’s second game for the 189th meeting in the Backyard Brawl. The Mountaineers will also play three games in the Phil Knight Legacy from Nov. 24-27 in Portland, Oregon. West Virginia opens the event with a game against Purdue on Nov. 24 and will play either Gonzaga or Portland State on the following day. WVU will conclude the tournament with a matchup against Duke, Florida, Oregon State or Xavier.
If the final game comes against the Musketeers, West Virginia will play Xavier two games in a row with a matchup between the two scheduled for Dec. 3 in Cincinnati as part of the Big 12-Big East Battle. The game will start at 6:30 p.m.
Rounding out the nonconference schedule will be a matchup against Auburn in Morgantown as part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge on Jan. 28.
Friday’s schedule release came in collaboration with the Big 12 Conference’s release of the league slate, also on Friday morning. West Virginia will open conference play at Kansas State on Dec. 31 and will also finish it against the Wildcats in Morgantown on March 4. The Big 12 tournament is scheduled for March 8-11 in Kansas City, Missouri.