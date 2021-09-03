WVU men's soccer downs No. 17 Penn State 3-1 Staff report Sep 3, 2021 12 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The West Virginia University men’s soccer team took down No. 17 Penn State 3-1 Friday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.The Mountaineers (3-0) earned their second straight win over a ranked opponent with the victory.Frederik Jorgensen, Bjarne Thiesen and Pau Jiminez Albelda scored for WVU, with Luke McCormick, Sergio Ors Navarro and Aaron Denk Gracia each tallying an assist.Femi Awodesu scored the unassisted goal for the Nittany Lions (1-1-1).West Virginia keeper Steven Tekesky made two stops in goal.WVU hosts Loyola at 7 p.m. Monday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events