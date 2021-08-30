WVU men's soccer team knocks off No. 3 Pitt 2-1 Staff report Aug 30, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments 1 min to read Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email The Mountain State’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Learn more about HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Adam Burchell found the back of the net in the 75th minute as the West Virginia University men's soccer team knocked off No. 3 Pitt 2-1 Monday night at Dick Dlesk Soccer Stadium in Morgantown.The Mountaineers remain unbeaten at 2-0, while the Panthers (1-1) suffered their first loss of the season.Luke McCormick put the Mountaineers on the board first, scoring an unassisted goal in the 20th minute.Pitt answered in the 49th minute with a goal from Alexander Dexter to knot the score at 1.Burchett netted the game-winner 25 minutes later, with Ryan Baer and Kyle Lehnert recording assists on the score.WVU keeper Steven Tekesky finished with two saves.West Virginia hosts Penn State at 7 p.m. Friday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Upcoming Events