Eleven groundbreaking and highly decorated athletes have been selected for the 2020 WVU Sports Hall of Fame 2020 class. The group includes All-Americans, national champions and a number of future professional athletes.
Unlike previous years, there will be no in-person induction ceremony in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2020 class will be honored with the 2021 class next season. With the 2020 class, the WVU Sports Hall of Fame has grown to 208 honorees.
The 2020 class is:
n Janae (Cox) Asbury, who was a three-time NCAA gymnastics individual qualifier and 2007 All-America first-team selection. She won three East Atlantic Gymnastic League titles and is the only Mountaineer gymnast to earn more than 2,000 points in her career.
n Da’Sean Butler, who is one of just three WVU men’s basketball players, behind Jerry West and Rod Hundley, to score 2,000 career points. He also has more wins (107) than any other WVU men’s basketball player. Butler led WVU to the 2010 Final Four and the 2010 Big East tournament championship. He was a 2010 first-team All-America selection by both John Wooden and the Basketball Times, was a second-round draft pick of the Miami Heat and has played professionally in Europe and Asia.
n Janis “JD” Drummonds, who became the second WVU women’s basketball player to score 1,000 career points, doing so in just two years (1980-81). In 62 games, she scored 1,160 points with 14 double-doubles. Her 18.7 points-per-game average remains the highest career scoring average in WVU women’s basketball history.
n Jedd Gyorko, who has carved out an eight-year Major League Baseball career after finishing his Mountaineer career as the all-time leader in extra-base hits (113) and batting average (.404) and tied for first in career home runs (35). Gyorko earned 10 All-America honors in his WVU career and won the 2010 Brooks Wallace Award as college baseball’s top shortstop. He was a second-round pick of the San Diego Padres and has played for the Padres, St. Louis Cardinals, Los Angeles Dodgers and Milwaukee Brewers.
n Dick Leftridge, who became the first Black student-athlete to sign a grant-in-aid for a football scholarship at WVU in February 1962 and remains the highest WVU player selected in the NFL draft, taken third overall in 1966. Leftridge, who died in 2004, finished his WVU career with 348 carries for 1,701 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was named West Virginia’s 1966 Amateur Athlete of the Year and was the first Black player to play for the South team in the North-South Shrine Game in Miami.
n John McGrath, whose 202 wins as WVU’s men’s soccer coach is the most in program history. He led the Mountaineers to five NCAA tournament appearances, including three consecutive appearances from 1971-73. WVU was one goal short of reaching the national semifinals in 1981 and won the Atlantic 10 championship in 1992. He coached six players who combined for nine career All-America selections.
n Tony Robertson, who was a 1,000-point scorer in just two seasons of men’s basketball from 1976-77, registering 1,026 points before heading to the NBA. Robertson averaged 18.0 points for his career, including 17.9 points as a junior and 18.1 points as a senior. His 18.0 career points average ranked seventh in school history. He was a fourth-round pick of the Los Angeles Lakers and played for the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors.
n John Rost, who was WVU’s first multiple national champion in rifle, winning air rifle twice, and earned seven All-America honors from 1979-82. The Mountaineers posted a 34-1 record during his career with three NCAA runner-up finishes. Rost represented the United States in the men’s 10-meter air rifle event at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, where he placed sixth.
n Clara (Grandt) Santucci, who earned four All-America honors in three different sports during her cross country and track career from 2005-10. She became the third female WVU runner to earn three All-America honors in three sports in the same season. In 2009-10, she finished 13th in the NCAA cross country championship, while the Mountaineers finished sixth as a team. She then finished 11th in the 5,000-meter run in the NCAA indoor track and field championships and fourth in the 10,000-meter run in the NCAA outdoor track and field championships.
n Tom Shafer, who earned All-America honors and was a two-time selection to the All-Southern Conference first team during his WVU baseball career from 1960-62. He was named an Amateur Baseball Federation second-team All-American in 1961 and became the first WVU baseball player (along with teammate Ed Tekavec) to be selected as an All-American for baseball only. Shafer was named the 1962 Atlantic Coast Athlete of the Year by Coach and Athlete Magazine and was signed by the New York Yankees and advanced to Triple-A.
n Ron Wolfley, who was one of the top fullbacks to play at West Virginia, leading the Mountaineers in rushing as a senior with 475 yards on 127 carries. He had three catches for 55 yards and a touchdown and tied the team lead in touchdowns with five. Wolfley was drafted in the fourth round of the 1985 NFL draft by the St. Louis Cardinals and was selected to the Pro Bowl four times. He played 10 seasons in the NFL with the Cardinals, Cleveland Browns and St. Louis Rams.