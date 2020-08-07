One of West Virginia University’s greatest football players has passed away.
WVU football alumnus Oscar Patrick died at the age of 72 on July 20 in San Diego. A native of Coalwood, Patrick arrived at WVU in 1966 and developed into one of the Mountaineers’ greatest receivers of all time.
At 6-foot-4 and 212 pounds, he was as big as many of the linemen of the era. He also had the hands and athletic ability necessary for a top-flight receiver.
With quarterback Mike Sherwood pulling the trigger and offensive coordinator Bobby Bowden calling the plays, Patrick developed into the Mountaineers’ first major receiving threat.
Only one WVU player had previously caught more than 31 passes in a season (Paul Bischoff with 35 in 1950) prior to Patrick joining the Mountaineer varsity in 1967. West Virginia’s leading receiver in 1966 was Larry Sine with just nine catches, but Patrick led the team in receptions as both a sophomore (19 catches for 326 yards) and a junior (50 catches for 770 yards and five TDs). His 50 receptions in 1968 were not only the most by a Mountaineer in school history to that point, but no WVU player would reach that figure again until tight end Mark Raugh latched on to 64 receptions in 1981.
Patrick’s junior season would be his best. After catching nine passes for 97 yards in the first three games of 1969, the Big Creek High grad injured his knee, thus ending his college career and basically his football career as well.
•••
Former Bluefield High defensive back Isaiah Johnson decided to move for his senior season to Playa Del Rey, California, and now he’s planning on spending his college career out west as well.
The four-star prospect, who missed all but two games in his junior season with the Beavers because of a leg injury, committed recently to Arizona State.
WVU had been in his final eight, but the Mountaineers didn’t make the cut when Johnson narrowed his list to ASU, Southern Cal, Georgia, LSU and Oklahoma.
Johnson will have to wait to get back on the field, as California has postponed the start of high school football in the state until at least December.
•••
One of Johnson’s former Bluefield teammates, Truck Edwards, had been on WVU’s roster last season, but he recently revealed that he was looking for a new school.
A 5-foot-11, 215-pound running back, Edwards originally walked on at Pitt in 2018, but then transferred to West Virginia in 2019, also as a walk-on.
Last week Edwards posted on social media that he was moving again.
“I know there’s questions as to why I decided to leave the WVU football program,” Edwards tweeted. “I was told there was no plan for me to play this season. If they can’t use me, then it’s time to move on. I’m ready to play and compete. I know my worth and I’m standing on that.”
Edwards has entered his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal but has not yet announced his intended destination.
•••
West Virginia’s canceled Chick-fil-A kickoff game against Florida State doesn’t mean the end of the Mountaineers’ involvement in that event. Set up as a trio of games in 2020, none will now be played, but WVU will still have a good chance of appearing in the Atlanta showcase in the near future.
“We have a great relationship with Shane Lyons and continue conversations with him on future opportunities,” Peach Bowl CEO Gary Stokan said in response to a question about the Mountaineers’ future prospects there.
While no guarantees have been made, it will not be a surprise to see WVU get scheduled into one of those games once college football returns to some sense of normalcy.