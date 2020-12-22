Twice in recent weeks, Neal Brown’s name has surfaced in regard to coaching searches at other Power Five schools, but neither rumor truly ever had any real traction.
When the South Carolina head coaching position came open in November, a few social media reports claimed Brown was a contender. The Mountaineer coach addressed that speculation when asked about it during a Dec. 1 press conference.
“I will make it clear. I am not a candidate there,” said Brown at the time when asked about the South Carolina job. “I don’t go about addressing every rumor and everything that’s out there because I think you can spin yourself in a web. I don’t think there’s any way you can keep up. But it’s pretty simple: I’m not a candidate there.”
Shane Beamer was eventually hired as the Gamecocks’ head coach.
Brown’s statement about the South Carolina job didn’t stop the rumor mill from spinning again when the Auburn head coaching spot became available after the Tigers fired Gus Malzahn on Dec. 13 following eight seasons leading the SEC school (68-35).
A couple social media reports claimed Brown would be interviewed by Auburn, but West Virginia University Director of Athletics Shane Lyons recently shot down that speculation.
“Neal and I have a very close relationship, and there is a lot of trust there between he and I,” stated Lyons during an appearance on MetroNews’ “Talkline” Tuesday morning. “We had a conversation about that yesterday. He said, ‘Shane, you will be the first person to know if I’m interested in another job, but I’m not interested in another job. I’m happy here, my wife is happy here, and my kids are happy here. We’re trying to build this program.’
“In this business, especially with social media, people just throw names out there all the time. There is a lot hearsay,” continued Lyons. “I started getting phone calls asking whether he was interviewing for the [Auburn] job this week. He is not interviewing for the job this week. He is happy here. He doesn’t want to go anywhere.
“I don’t want to address every rumor that comes out. But hey, we have a coach that people think highly of, so that’s a good thing. We’re lucky to have Neal Brown, and it’s my job to keep Neal Brown here as long as we can so we can continue to build the Mountaineer program.
“There is no truth to the rumors. Unfortunately those things get out and get our fan base riled up a little bit,” stated Lyons. “I know Neal Brown wants to be here in Morgantown.”
Later Tuesday, it was reported that Auburn and Boise State coach Brian Harsin were finalizing an agreement to take over the Tigers program.
•••
Brown and his Mountaineers will spend the next nine days preparing for their Liberty Bowl appearance against Army Dec. 31 in Memphis, Tennessee.
“No one said this was going to be easy,” Lyons chuckled during his interview with MetroNews. “I tweeted last night, ‘Expect the unexpected. That’s the motto for 2020.’
“The whole bowl process was a little different this year,” explained WVU’s AD. “You had conferences that had contracted relationships with bowls. Army is an independent this year, so unfortunately there weren’t any bowl spots for it to go to. They are a great football program at 9-2 and were waiting in the wings in case somebody dropped out. Sure enough when we got word about Tennessee, that kind of put the wheels in motion.
“I’m happy for Army to go to a bowl game. Now they have the opportunity to play the Mountaineers.”
WVU is 1-2 all-time against Army, having defeated the Black Knights 7-3 in 1961 but losing to them 19-0 in 1946 and 7-6 in 1941. All three of those previous meetings took place at West Point. This one will be at the Liberty Bowl in Memphis.
•••
A few hours before the Volunteers revealed on Monday that they were pulling out of the Liberty Bowl, Buffalo announced that because of COVID problems of its own, it was canceling its Dec. 29 meeting with WVU’s men’s basketball team in Morgantown.
“We are looking for a replacement,” noted Lyons of trying to fill the vacancy left by the Bulls cancellation.
“I think that it’s important we try to fill that spot because we have back-to-back road games [at Oklahoma and Oklahoma State] right after the New Year.
“We have a couple people that we’re in contact with. We’re just trying to finalize that, and hopefully we can do that in the next day or so.”