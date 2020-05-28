The West Virginia University women’s basketball team will host one of the sport’s most storied programs next season.
WVU will host Tennessee in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, as announced by the leagues Thursday. Game time, date and network will be announced at a later date.
The last meeting between the two teams came Nov. 21, 2007 at the Charleston Civic Center, now the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center. Then-No. 16 WVU fell to then-No. 1 Tennessee 67-49.
Though Tennessee has struggled (at least to the Volunteers’ lofty standards) in recent seasons, the Vols had been one of the year-in, year-out juggernauts in women’s college basketball. Under the late Pat Summit, Tennessee won eight NCAA national championships and finished runner-up five more times.
After Summitt retired and Holly Warlick took over, the program slid. In Warlick’s final season, the Vols lost in the NCAA tournament first round for the first time since 2009 and failed to win at least 20 games for the first time since the 1975-76 season.
WVU is 3-1 in the Big 12/SEC Challenge, with its only loss coming to Missouri in 2018.
Mountaineers pick up intriguing baseball transfer
WVU recently received a transfer commitment from an intriguing baseball player. Former Wofford outfielder Hudson Byorick recently announced on Twitter he would be heading to Morgantown.
Byorick hit .326 as a junior, earning All-Southern Conference second-team honors. He was hitting .373 until the coronavirus pandemic cut his senior season short. The NCAA has ruled that all spring sports athletes get an additional year of eligibility to make up for losing their 2020 seasons.
The intrigue comes from some of Byorick’s advanced metrics. NCAA.com posted a story on March 31 of the top 100 hitters in Division I. The rankings were determined through a computer algorithm that took into account plate discipline, hit ability and game power. Byorick’s final score ranked 29th among all Division I players.
Football season-ticket priority deadline Monday
Football season ticket-holders’ priority deadline to renew their 2020 season tickets is Monday. WVU is offering an extended payment plan this year. Fans who sign up through the renewal application on WVUGAME.com by Monday can pay for their season tickets in three installments, due on June 15, July 15 and Aug. 17.
Fans to enroll in the extended payment plan will receive their tickets via email and not get printed/hard tickets.