MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia will host the 2024 NCAA rifle championships at the WVU Coliseum, the NCAA announced Tuesday.

The championships are scheduled for March 8-9, 2024.

Jared MacDonald covers WVU athletics. He can be reached at jmacdonald@hdmediallc.com. Follow @JMacDonaldSport on Twitter.

