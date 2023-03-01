MORGANTOWN -- West Virginia will host the 2024 NCAA Rifle Championships at the WVU Coliseum, the NCAA announced Tuesday.
The championships are scheduled for March 8-9, 2024.
“We are really excited to host the 2024 NCAA rifle championships next year, and looking back at 2019, it was one of the best championships,” WVU coach Jon Hammond said in a news release. “The Coliseum is an incredible venue for this, and we blew away the attendance records at that championship. Mountaineer fans really came out to support the team and it was a great advert for our sport.”
The Mountaineers were originally scheduled to host the event in 2025, but swapped bids with Kentucky, who will now host the 2025 championship.
It will be the second time in program history WVU has hosted the event. The Mountaineers also hosted the 2019 NCAA championship, finishing second overall at the Bill McKenzie Rifle Range at the Coliseum.
The Mountaineers won their 15th Great America Rifle Conference title on Sunday, finishing with a team score of 4722 at the WVU Shell Building.
WVU -- ranked No. 2 in the College Rifle Coaches Association poll -- will compete in the 2022-23 NCAA championships at James A. Rhodes Arena in Akron, Ohio, on March 10-11.
BIG 12, BIG PLANS: The Big 12 announced several entertainment events for its upcoming basketball tournaments, which are scheduled for March 8-12 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Hip-hop artist Fat Joe will perform a VIP set Friday of championship week after that day’s games. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal will also perform a one-hour set at Mosaic in the Power & Light District following Saturday’s games under his stage name, DJ Diesel.
"As we continue to elevate the Big 12 brand, we are thrilled to introduce a series of enhancements that will make the fan experience at our basketball championships second to none," Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark said in a news release. "The Big 12 Conference is a basketball powerhouse. As we thread the fabric connecting sports and culture, the conference will continue to offer an array of off-court entertainment features as well."
Jordin Sparks will perform the national anthem before the men’s championship game at T-Mobile Center on March 11, and Lanie Gardner will perform the national anthem before the women’s title game March 12 at Municipal Auditorium.
The conference is partnering with sneaker artist Kickstradomis on a pair of custom Big 12-inspired shoes that will be given away through a social media contest, and will work with Levy Restaurants on a menu at T-Mobile Center that will include 10 school-specific foods. WVU’s will be the West Virginia Mountaineer Roll, a pepperoni roll.
TBT RETURNS TO WEST VIRGINIA: The Basketball Tournament, a 64-team, $1 million winner-take-all competition, will return to West Virginia for regional play in late July, but will be moving to WesBanco Arena in Wheeling after two summers in Charleston. Dates are still to be determined.
“We're excited to partner with the City of Wheeling, WesBanco Arena, and Best Virginia to bring TBT back to West Virginia," TBT founder and CEO Jon Mugar said in a news release. "West Virginia fans are among the best in the nation. We see it each summer with TBT and are excited to bring a regional back to their home turf again this summer."
Best Virginia, a WVU alumni team, will serve as the regional host. The team, organized by former Mountaineers John Flowers and Kevin Jones, began play in TBT in 2019 and won the West Virginia Regional last year. Best Virginia is 5-1 in regional play the last two years.
“I’m excited for TBT to come to Wheeling this summer,” Flowers said in a news release. “There are a lot of West Virginia fans that deserve to see us play and to be able to interact with some of their favorite former Mountaineers, and we think the opportunity in Wheeling will allow for more fans to do just that. We’re looking forward to a great turnout this summer.”
Wheeling is one of eight regional sites -- Wichita, Kansas, and Louisville, Kentucky, have also been announced -- and eight teams will compete in the West Virginia regional over five days in the single-elimination event. The regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals.
MOUNTAINEERS SET FOR WRESTLING CHAMPIONSHIP: West Virginia enters the Big 12 Wrestling Championship on March 4-5 at the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma, with nine wrestlers seeded in their weight class.
WVU is tied with No. 7 Oklahoma State for the second-most wrestlers to earn a seed, and overall will send 10 wrestlers to the event. No. 9 Missouri has all 10 starters receiving a seed.
The Mountaineers have three top-five seeds. Killian Cardinale is atop the 125-pound bracket, Peyton Hall is No. 4 in the 165-pound bracket and Michael Wolfgram is No. 5 in the heavyweight division. Jordan Titus (141), Sam Hillegas (149), Alex Hornfeck (157), Scott Joll (174), Anthony Carman (184) and Austin Cooley (197) all earned the No. 8 seed in their respective class. Davin Rhoads will also compete unseeded at 133 pounds for WVU.
The 2023 NCAA Division I championships will take place March 16-18 in Tulsa.