Though the program is now in the offseason, it was a big week for several individuals within the West Virginia football program.
On Friday, ESPN released its True Freshman All-America team that included two WVU players as both offensive lineman Zach Frazier and defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor made the cut.
Frazier, a product of Fairmont Senior High School, was thrust into the starting lineup immediately as he played center in the Mountaineers’ season-opening win over Eastern Kentucky after senior Chase Behrndt was suspended for a game. Upon Behrndt’s return, Frazier moved to guard and became a fixture on the interior of WVU’s offensive line.
“The Mountaineers quickly benefited from keeping Frazier, a top in-state prospect, at home,” ESPN’s report, written by Craig Haubert and Tom Luginbill, said. “The former three-star started all but one game this season at two different positions, including the final eight games at left guard. Frazier’s production was recognized by coaches inside and outside the program, as he was named the team’s offensive lineman of the week twice and was an all-conference honorable mention selection as well.”
Mesidor found a home on the defensive front alongside seniors Darius Stills and Jeffery Pooler and junior Dante Stills. By season’s end, Mesidor, an export of Clearwater, Florida, led WVU with five sacks and added 32 tackles with 6.5 coming for loss.
“During the spring of his junior season, we felt Mesidor, who then held only one Power 5 offer, was an under-the-radar prospect,” the release said. “He was rated four stars but was outside of the ESPN 300. The Mountaineers’ top-rated prospect in the 2020 class proved to be an excellent addition, finishing his freshman season with 6.5 tackles for loss and a team-high five sacks. He was named second-team All-Big 12.”
Lyons to chair NCAA Division I Council
The university also announced this week that Athletic Director Shane Lyons was appointed as the chair of the NCAA Division I Council. The group is made up of athletic directors and administrators, senior women administrators, faculty athletic representatives and student-athletes.
Lyons was voted to the position by the group. The council handles all of the decision-making for the NCAA as a whole.
Lyons has served as the chair of the NCAA Division I Oversight Committee, a group to which he was appointed in 2018, and was the chairman of the Big 12 Athletic Directors Council in 2017-2018.
Brown elected to AFCA Board of Trustees
WVU football coach Neal Brown was one of three new coaches elected to the American Football Coaches Association’s board of trustees this week, joining Louisiana Lafayette’s Billy Napier and Sam Pittman of Arkansas.
Brown will represent the Big 12 Conference with Napier representing the Sun Belt and Pittman the Southeastern Conference.
In September, Brown was named the organization’s Allstate Good Works Team’s honorary coach. The AFCA was established in 1922.
SI puts WVU at No. 23
On Wednesday, Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde released his “Way-Too-Early Top 25 for 2021” and the Mountaineers were represented, coming in at No. 23.
“Look for Neal Brown’s third season in Morgantown to continue the ascendance that started with a 6–4 mark in 2020,” Forde wrote. “There is an abundance of returning experience on offense (though the Mountaineers must improve throwing the ball). West Virginia will lose some studs on defense, but seven of the top 10 tacklers were freshmen, sophomores or juniors. The Big 12 appears to be in flux behind Oklahoma and Iowa State, so the opportunity is there to move up the ranks.”
WVU finished the 2020 season at 6-4 with a 24-21 win over Army in the Liberty Bowl.