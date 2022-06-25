Editor's note: This is the fourth installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. West Virginia hopes to hold on to the Black Diamond Trophy that it earned after defeating Virginia Tech 27-21 in 2021.
With a 27-21 victory last season, West Virginia snapped a three-game skid and an 18-year drought in knocking off Virginia Tech and claiming the Black Diamond Trophy.
If the Mountaineers want to keep it, they may have to beat one of the state’s own.
Marshall transfer and former George Washington standout Grant Wells arrived in Blacksburg in the offseason and is entangled in an important quarterback battle under new coach Brent Pry. Wells, now a redshirt sophomore, was certainly the best among the signal callers in the team’s spring game, throwing for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 11 for 21 passing. The rest of the team’s quarterbacks — graduate senior Jason Brown, redshirt freshmen Tahj Bullock and Ben Locklear and true freshmen Devin Farrell — combined to throw for 85 yards and completed 10 of 22 passes.
Whoever assumes the starting position will replace Braxton Burmeister, who transferred to San Diego State in the offseason. There will be a new starting running back as well as Raheem Blackshear was picked up as an undrafted free agent by the Buffalo Bills. Sophomore Malachi Thomas had an impressive freshman season last year, averaging 4.7 yards per carry and totaling 440 yards on 93 attempts. All of those numbers represent team highs among returners in the backfield. Redshirt senior Jalen Holston (52 carries, 199 yards) also returns.
Junior Kaleb Smith led returners in all receiving categories after catching 20 passes for 260 yards and two touchdowns. Temple transfer Jadan Blue had 169 receptions, 1,672 yards and 10 touchdowns in four seasons with the Owls and sophomore Da’Wain Lofton was the offensive MVP of the spring game.
Up front there is little experience for the Hokies to rely on. Graduate senior Johnny Jordan appeared in all 13 games and made three starts at center last year after transferring in from Maryland and tackle Silas Dzansi will enter his sixth season with the Hokies, starting 19 games along the way. The other 16 players in the offensive line group are freshmen and sophomores.
There is good news for Tech defensively despite losing defensive back Jermaine Waller to the NFL.
The Hokies return their four leading tacklers from 2021 starting with senior linebacker Dax Hollifield, who made 92 stops with team-highs in tackles-for-loss (nine) and sacks (4.5). Junior Alan Tisdale also returns to play linebacker after finishing fourth on the team with 84 tackles with 7.5 coming for loss to go with 2.5 sacks. Two other defensive stalwarts can be found at safety where junior Nasir Peoples (88 tackles, one interception, three pass breakups) and senior Chamarri Conner (85 tackles, one interception, five pass breakups) both return.
A pair of juniors seem poised to anchor Tech in the middle of its defensive front with Norell Pollard and Mario Kendricks the front runners to snag starting spots. Things are a bit more uncertain on the edges where redshirt senior TyJuan Garbutt returns and seems to have the inside track on one starting position. Pheldarius Payne transferred in from Nebraska and could be in the running for the other starting spot along with sophomore Cole Nelson.
The only returner to make an All-Atlantic Coast Conference team last season is sophomore punter Peter Moore while kicker should be an open contest between Coastal Carolina-transfer William Ross and freshman John Love.
The meeting will mark the 54th between the teams with WVU leading the series 29-23-1.