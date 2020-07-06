It’s not often a college football team can lose a do-everything Heisman candidate quarterback and still be considered one of the top teams in the sport entering the next season. Oklahoma and coach Lincoln Riley has made a habit out of it.
Jalen Hurts finished last season as the Heisman runner-up – just one spot short of the previous two Sooner quarterbacks, Heisman winners Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray – after leading the team in both passing and rushing and accounting for 52 total touchdowns. There will be a new starter under center this season, as Hurts was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles.
Yet whoever steps into that role will have tons of talent around him on offense and tons of returning players on defense. Riley and the Sooners will try to gather that talent to take another step for the program, getting to the College Football Playoff title game after three straight years of falling in the semifinals. West Virginia University will get its crack at the Sooners on Nov. 7 in Morgantown.
Though Hurts is gone, the overflowing of riches remains in Oklahoma’s quarterback room. The Sooners’ next starter likely will either be last year’s backup Tanner Mordecai – a former four-star recruit and the No. 11 dual-threat quarterback in the 2018 signing class – or redshirt freshman Spencer Rattler – a former five-star recruit who was the No. 1 pro-style quarterback in the 2019 signing class.
Both played sparingly behind Hurts last season. Mordecai completed 16 of 26 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns. Rattler played in just three games, protecting his redshirt, and completed 7 of 11 passes for 81 yards and a touchdown.
Either quarterback will have a star running back behind him in Kennedy Brooks. While Hurts took the lion’s share of the carries, Brooks still earned All-Big 12 second-team honors by rushing for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns and averaging a conference-best 6.5 yards per carry. If either Rattler or Mordecai isn’t the dual threat Hurts was, Brooks can more than pick up the slack.
The Sooners will be looking for a new go-to receiver after Cee Dee Lamb became the Dallas Cowboys’ first-round pick this past spring. That will be a lot to shoulder, as Lamb caught 62 passes for 1,327 yards and 14 touchdowns. The player the Sooners will look toward to step into that role is Charleston Rambo, who caught 43 passes for 743 yards and five scores.
The offensive line is good to go, with all five starters returning. That is a crucial element to keep the offense rolling. Last year, Oklahoma ranked third in the Football Bowl Subdivision with 537.6 yards per game and sixth with 42.1 points per game.
There are plenty of familiar faces on defense this year – nine starters return – but that group will need to fortify itself after struggling in the second half of last season. Oklahoma ranked 64th nationally in allowing 27.3 points per game. Many of those came in the back end of 2019. The Sooners gave up 48 points to Kansas State, 41 to Iowa State and 31 to Baylor in the regular season. Then LSU and Heisman-winning quarterback Joe Burrow tagged Oklahoma for 63 points in the CFP semis, and Burrow carved up the Sooners with seven touchdown passes.
OU’s defense will have to do that without its best player from 2019, linebacker Kenneth Murray. Murray was an All-Big 12 first-team pick who became the Los Angeles Chargers’ No. 1 pick in this past spring’s NFL draft. Those 102 tackles and 17 tackles for a loss will be hard to replace. The man who could do that is DaShaun White, who was fifth on the team with 51 tackles in 2019, and will be called upon to provide the leadership Murray showed in his final season.
The other three of the top four returning tacklers – Delarrin Turner-Yell, Patrick Fields and Brendan Radley-Hiles – all have the same characteristic. They’re all defensive backs, which shows that the defensive front could perform better. The entire defense could perform better in collecting turnovers. Oklahoma tied for 118th in the FBS in recovering four fumbles and tied for 100th with seven interceptions.
OU should be just fine on special teams. The Sooners return kicker Gabe Brkic, who went 17 for 17 on field goals last season, including 4 for 4 from 40 yards or longer. He was one of two FBS kickers to finish the season perfect. Reeves Mundschau punted only 38 times last season, but he averaged 42.4 yards on those punts, eight were 50 yards or longer, 19 were fair caught and 12 landed inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.