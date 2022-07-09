Editor’s note: This is the eighth installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. The Mountaineers will look to extend their winning streak over TCU to five.
For the first time this millennium, TCU has a new head coach after Gary Patterson and the university parted ways on Halloween last season following a 3-5 start.
Jerry Kill took over as interim coach and, in late November, SMU coach Sonny Dykes was officially hired as the new coach. While the staff and the system are new, several returning stalwarts and a handful of transfers will likely determine just how far TCU can go in 2022.
One would figure senior quarterback Max Duggan would be at the top of that returner list; after all, he’s thrown for 5,920 yards and 41 touchdowns in 32 games across three seasons. But redshirt sophomore Chandler Morris complicated that a bit late last season in a start against eventual-league-champion Baylor, throwing for 461 yards, rushing for 70 more and accounting for three touchdowns in a 30-28 upset win for the Horned Frogs.
Whoever wins the quarterback battle will have one of the best wide receiver corps in the Big 12, starting with Quentin Johnston, a preseason, all-conference selection who caught 33 passes for 634 yards and six touchdowns in nine games last season. Johnston was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team.
Derius Davis led the team with 36 receptions and Taye Barber added 30 catches with the two returning seniors combining for 192 grabs in their careers. Texas transfer Jared Wiley should provide an option at tight end as well.
Despite losing leading rusher Zach Evans, junior Kendre Evans is back after leading the league in yards per rush (7.5) while running for 623 yards and seven scores. He’ll run behind a line anchored by 2021 All-Big 12 second team center Steve Avila and bolstered by Alan Ali, a four-year starter at SMU before arriving via the portal.
Defensively, Patterson’s 4-2-5 is being replaced by a 3-3-5 alignment, led by new coordinator Joe Gillespie. The unit will be led by one of the premier defensive backs in the league in senior corner Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, an All-Big 12 first-team pick in 2021.
Senior linebacker Dee Winters also returns after leading the team in tackles with 74 last season. Junior Jamoi Hodge was third with 58 tackles and is back at linebacker as well with Navy transfer Johnny Hodges set to add depth at the position.
Up front, TCU must deal with the loss of Ochaun Mathis on the edge but gets Dylan Horton back after he recorded four sacks and a team-best nine tackles for loss in 2021. Senior corner C.J. Caesar II should provide a critical complementary piece opposite Hodges-Tomlinson and Colorado transfer Mark Perry should provide stability to the team’s safety room.
The Horned Frogs likely boast the most experienced group of kickers in the Big 12. Both kicker Griffin Kell and punter Jordy Sandy are three-year starters with Kell hitting on 79 of 80 extra-point attempts and 29 of 39 field-goal attempts in his career. Davis has long been one of the league’s best weapons in the return game and has scored four touchdowns over the past four years.
The Mountaineers lead the overall series 7-4 and have won four in a row including a pivotal 29-17 result in Fort Worth, Texas last season, sparking a 4-2 finish to the year leading to a berth in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.