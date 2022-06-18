Editor’s note: This is the second installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. West Virginia’s Big 12 season starts early this year as the Mountaineers’ home opener is also the Big 12 opener when Kansas comes to Morgantown on Sept. 10.
A 2-10 campaign would hardly seem like much to write home about, but that record likely doesn’t tell the whole story when it comes to Kansas’ first season under coach Lance Leipold.
Despite going 1-2 over their final three games, the Jayhawks seemed to turn a significant corner, picking up a 57-56 overtime win at Texas and pushing both TCU and West Virginia to the end, falling 31-28 to the Horned Frogs and 34-28 to the Mountaineers.
There’s plenty of reason to believe that upward trajectory can continue with nine offensive starters returning, seven defensive starters coming back and no less than 11 additions through the transfer portal.
But despite the spunkiness late, there’s still a long way to go on both sides of the ball. That’s especially true defensively where the Jayhawks were second-worst nationally in scoring at 42 points per game. That ranked ahead of only UMass.
The Jayhawks will get back each of their three leading tacklers, starting with senior safety Kenny Logan (111 stops) and including senior linebackers Rich Miller (79) and Gavin Potter (78). And there’s a ton of reinforcements coming. At linebacker, redshirt senior Eriq Gilyard (5-foot-11, 235 pounds) arrives from UCF after making 199 tackles and starting 23 games with the Knights. Redshirt junior Craig Young (6-3, 230 pounds) also comes over from Ohio State after appearing in 26 games with the Buckeyes.
Logan should have plenty of help in the secondary with junior safety Marvin Grant (6-2, 200 pounds) coming in from Purdue after making 76 tackles last year as well as senior safety Jarrett Paul (6-1, 197 pounds) who will suit up for his third school after spending two seasons with Rutgers and one at Eastern Michigan.
Cornerback Kalon Gervin (5-11, 190 pounds), a Michigan State import, impressed during spring practices as well.
Kansas will have to be markedly better against the run where it was next-to-last in yielding 249.8 yards per game. Senior Caleb Sampson (6-3, 303 pounds) and junior Kenean Caldwell will return along the interior while junior Lonnie Phelps comes over from Miami (Ohio) to play defensive end after making 8.5 sacks for the Redhawks last year.
Offensively, Kansas seemingly has its centerpiece in junior quarterback Jalon Daniels, who threw for 860 yards and seven touchdowns and added three rushing touchdowns in six games. Four returning starters are back up front to help protect him as well, anchored by fifth-year senior Mike Novitsky (6-5, 295 pounds), who started all 12 games at center after coming over from Buffalo last year. Tackle Earl Bostick Jr. (6-6, 315 pounds) is the other elder statesmen, now in his sixth season and on the otherside, sophomore Bryce Cabeldue (6-6, 301 pounds) is back after starting 12 games at tackle as well. Sophomore Michael Ford (6-3, 290 pounds) started 11 games at guard last season with fellow sophomore Armaj Reed-Adams (6-5, 320 pounds) making three starts and appearing in each of the team’s final five games.
Leading receiver Kwamie Lassiter II is gone after catching 59 passes for 653 yards and three touchdowns, but junior Luke Grimm (22 receptions, 349 yards, three touchdowns) and sophomore Lawrence Arnold (27 catches, 316 yards, three touchdowns) are back and are expected to take up the slack. Lawrence, Kansas’ own Devin Neal (5-11, 214 pounds) led the Jayhawks in rushing as a true freshman last year, picking up 707 yards and scoring eight touchdowns on 158 attempts and he will be joined by sophomore transfers Ky Thomas (Minnesota) and Sevion Morrison (Nebraska).
Junior kicker Jacob Borcila made 9 of 15 field goals and is returning for his junior season.
The Mountaineers lead the all-time series 10-1 including the last eight in a row.