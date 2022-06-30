Editor’s note: This is the fifth installment of a 12-part series previewing West Virginia’s opponents for the 2022 season. The Mountaineers will look for a second straight victory over Texas and their first in Austin since 2018.
Is Texas back?
Maybe. Maybe not.
But with a heralded recruiting class, a highly-touted quarterback courtesy of the transfer portal and two of the best skill players in the country, there’s little doubt the Longhorns are taking strides toward getting there.
One could make the argument that the two best weapons returning in the conference this season both wear burnt orange and white. Junior running back Bijan Robinson is back after having his season cut a couple of games short with a knee injury last season. Prior to that, Robinson rumbled for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in 10 games.
Xavier Worthy, a 6-foot-1, 163-pound speedster, was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year after leading the league in receiving yards per game (82.8) and receiving touchdowns (12). Both will return as will three starters on the offensive line in seniors Christian Jones (tackle) and Junior Angilau (guard) as well as sophomore center Jake Majors.
All of that is certainly a nice place to start for the league’s second-best scoring offense in 2021 (35.3 points per game). But as to who will be taking snaps behind that line and distributing the ball to those skill position players, that battle may loom largest in how far Texas can go this season.
Sophomore Hudson Card appeared in eight games last season throwing for 590 yards and five touchdowns and is the most experienced player at the position after Casey Thompson, last year’s starter, transferred to Nebraska. Quinn Ewers transferred in from Ohio State and was the highest-rated recruit in the 2021 class.
Whether it’s Thompson or Ewers that ultimately prevails, Texas figures to be just fine offensively, as it was last season. If the Longhorns are to improve from a 5-7 campaign, they will have to avoid injuries and make vast improvements defensively. In 2021, Texas finished eighth in the Big 12 in scoring defense (31.1 points per game) and in total defense (425.6 yards per game).
Long-time TCU head coach Gary Patterson was brought in as a special assistant to help defensive coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski. Meanwhile, the Longhorns roster on the defensive side is a bit of a hodgepodge of transfers, players who made position changes and a precious few experienced returners.
DeMarvion Overshown was the team’s leading tackler from a year ago, making 74 stops and along with third-leading tackler Jaylan Ford, Texas has experience at the linebacker position. D’Shawn Jamison, like Overshown, is a super senior and made 48 tackles at cornerback last season and junior Jerrin Thompson made five starts at safety a year ago. Texas was also bolstered by a couple of key transfers with Ryan Watts coming in from Ohio State to play safety and Diamone Tucker-Dorsey arriving from James Madison.
Perhaps the most glaring hole on a defense that certainly had a few of them was the lack of a pass rush. No Longhorn had more than 2.5 sacks a year ago and if and how Texas can improve on that could go a long way in determining the efficiency of the unit.
Texas would certainly seem to have the size to fortify the interior of its line. Keondre Coburn checks in at 6-2, 336 pounds and appeared in all 12 games last season as did T’Vondre Sweat, who is listed at 6-4, 338 pounds. Junior Alfred Collins and Ovie Oghoufo, who transferred in from Notre Dame prior to 2021, may be the team’s most accomplished players on the edge after combining to make 10.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
Finally, one of Texas’ biggest holes to fill comes at kicker where Cameron Dicker departed after four seasons. Walk-ons Gabriel Lozano and Bert Auburn in addition to freshman Will Stone will likely battle for the position.
The Mountaineers’ broke a two-game skid against Texas with a 31-23 victory in Morgantown last season. WVU now leads the overall series 6-5.