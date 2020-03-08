Neal Brown’s push to reinvigorate West Virginia University football’s recruiting continued this weekend, as the Mountaineers hosted yet another elite Junior Day with a dozen or so prospects coming to Morgantown to check out the campus, meet the coaches, and take in the basketball team’s Saturday afternoon victory over Baylor.
Things got off to a rollicking start on Friday night as Spring Valley offensive lineman Wyatt Milum gave his verbal commitment to the coaching staff. The four-star Top 247Sports recruit had West Virginia in his top group with Penn State, Notre Dame, Virginia Tech and Alabama, but the home-state move was too much for him to pass up.
“It means a lot to me staying in state,” he told 247Sports national analyst Brian Dohn after his commitment. “I want to show the world that kids from West Virginia can actually play.”
Also on campus was Gardendale (Alabama) quarterback Will Crowder. The 247Sports three-star recruit had been to Morgantown back in January for another Junior Day, with this being his second trip in about six weeks. That comes on the heels of a December offer, and he admitted that the Mountaineers were very high in his recruitment.
A trio of elite running backs also made their way to town. Trenton Adkins from neighboring Virginia has offers from up and down the East Coast, yet he was in Morgantown for the second time in six weeks, too. After a bit of a disappointing visit back in the fall – he didn’t’ get much time with the staff because of game preparation for Texas – Adkins returned in January and was blown away. He followed up with a weekend trip to further build a relationship with the staff. The same can be said for Eric McDaniels (also from Virginia) and Justin Johnson (from Illinois). Both of those elite running backs, each with double digit offers, returned to campus after a Junior Day visit earlier this offseason.
There also were several elite 2022 prospects on campus. Super sophomore Kaden Saunders, a frequent guest of the staff, made the trip over from Westerville (Ohio) South. He built a relationship with new offensive coordinator Gerad Parker when Parker was at Penn State, and now the “very strong bond” continues to build with Parker at West Virginia.
Gabe Powers, also from Ohio, is an elite 2022 linebacker with offers from Ohio State, Michigan and several more. The Mountaineers extended an offer earlier this offseason and have a bit of an ace up their sleeve. Gabe’s older brother, Mike, is a preferred walk-on for the football team, entering his redshirt freshman season.
The staff will continue to host visitors over the rest of the spring. The final weekend of March is shaping up like another big weekend, while other recruits will stop by sporadically as they enjoy their spring breaks. Then, things will culminate with the spring game, when dozens of recruits are expected to be in town. If the staff has its way, the spring could end as well as it began for WVU football.