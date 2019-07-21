Over the last four weeks, the NCAA-instituted “dead period” has been in place, severely limiting recruiting contact between colleges and prospective athletes. During that time, the Mountaineers have added four new commitments, so we’ll forgive you for not knowing that’s what was going on.
This lull (relatively speaking) in recruiting will end Wednesday. The very next day, Neal Brown and his staff will jump back into recruiting with both feet, hosting their Showtime Camp for prospects from all over the country.
Much like with the other one-day camps of the summer, the coaching staff will welcome dozens of recruits to Milan Puskar Stadium. During this time, recruits will be put through drills, a select few will tour around the facilities and there will likely be a few new offers.
There will also be recruits who already have offers, led by three-star offensive lineman Branson Taylor. The talented offensive tackle recently put the Mountaineers in his top five with Michigan State, Pitt, Purdue and Tennessee. He has yet to visit Morgantown, so this will go a long way in helping West Virginia move up in that top group before his planned decision at the end of summer.
A few younger recruits are expected on campus as well, including four-star running back Jaylen Anderson. The Perry (Ohio) star already holds a WVU offer and said earlier this month that the Mountaineers are one of a couple schools recruiting him the hardest.
“The most interest I have is definitely West Virginia and Ohio State and Penn State and Duke,” he told 247Sports last week.
William Amos Hough High School (Cornelius, North Carolina) cornerback Mario Love is another top target for 2021 that will be on campus. He holds over a dozen offers, as well as a mid three-star rating from 247Sports. The home-state Wolfpack is considered the favorite at the moment but area recruiter Xavier Dye has the Mountaineers firmly in the mix.
Of course, there will also be a few familiar faces on campus, including quarterback commit Garrett Greene and future wide receiver Reese Smith. The two partnered up at the first one-day camp of the summer, so it’s quite poetic that the two will close out the summer camp circuit together.
Greene is fresh off a very good showing at The Elite 11 in Oregon earlier this month, where he competed against the best quarterbacks in the entire country. Meanwhile, Smith recently received the Male Athlete of the Year from his local paper thanks to his all-around showing in football, basketball and track and field. He broke the 1,000-point mark in basketball, earned All-State in football and won multiple state championships in track.
This will be the final camp of the summer for West Virginia – the first summer camp circuit under Brown. It’s been a resounding success so far, and the Mountaineers hope to end on a high note before readying for fall camp next month.