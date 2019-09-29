West Virginia University football coaches took full advantage of the Mountaineers’ open week, giving their young scout team players plenty of reps and allowing the veterans to heal up after a physical game at Kansas a week earlier. After Thursday’s practice, everyone was given the weekend off — except the coaches. Several assistants, as well as coach Neal Brown, hit the road recruiting to see several top prospects and extend a handful of new offers.
Things got started Thursday evening, with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley stopping by Northwest Mississippi Community College for its game against Holmes Community College. Northwest Mississippi is home to defensive tackle commit Quay Mays, the 247Sports three-star prospect that committed to the Mountaineers back in the summer, but has been feeling the pressure from Oklahoma to flip his pledge.
He was not the only target in the game, though. Fellow defensive lineman Robert Hentz just recently heard from WVU for the first time, and already holds offers from Kansas State, Memphis and several more schools.
At safety, Cameron White starred in the game, finishing with 14 tackles (10 solo) and a pass breakup. He committed to Ole Miss out of high school, but had to go the junior college route instead. He has been offered by numerous Power 5 programs once again and will have three years to play two seasons.
Next to him at cornerback is Jayce Rogers. If the name sounds familiar, it should. The former 247Sports three-star recruit committed to WVU in high school, but never signed because of academic concerns. He ended up at Northwest Mississippi Community College and is one of its starting cornerbacks.
On Friday night, Brown traveled to southern West Virginia to see Bluefield take on Richlands (Virginia). He was there to see a handful of players, but defensive lineman Sean Martin is likely at the top of that list. The top player in the state per 247Sports, Martin was once committed to North Carolina, but opened things back up a couple months later. He’s set to officially visit WVU next weekend.
Some new offers went out over the weekend, too, even if the coaches did not stop by to see the players in-person. In Michigan, several young athletes claimed scholarships from WVU. Running back Dillon Tatum was the first, with the 2022 prospect adding the Mountaineers to an early list that included interest from Arizona to Rutgers and everywhere in between.
The coaches got back into town Sunday night or Monday morning and have turned their focus to Texas. The matchup with the Longhorns will be a big one, not just for on-field and Big 12 reasons, but also recruiting. It is expected to be the biggest visit weekend of the season, with dozens of recruits scheduled to appear at the game. It’s just another step in the ramping up toward recruiting season.