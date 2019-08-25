Week “zero” in college football has come and gone. So, too, has the opening games for many high school athletes across the country. That includes current West Virginia commits, all of whom emerged victorious in their season-openers, including a few who put on quite a show.
The successes began with quarterback commit Garrett Greene. With his Lawton Chiles High School (Tallahassee, Florida) team down 18-3 and the fourth quarter just seconds away, the Elite 11 quarterback led his team on a tremendous comeback.
First, he ran in a one-yard score to cut the lead to 18-10 just before the start of the fourth quarter. On his team’s next drive, he scrambled away from pressure and threw a 32-yard pass to a receiver in the back of the end zone. A two-point conversion tied things up.
Finally, Greene finished things off by connecting on another scrambling score, hitting one of his receivers for the game-winning 10-yard touchdown. Greene finished with 148 yards passing, 68 yards rushing, and a combined three touchdowns.
His future wide receiver, Reese Smith, did not quite need the dramatics to win the game. On the first offensive play of Boyle County’s High School (Kentucky) season, Smith got behind the opposing secondary, caught a pass and raced 96 yards for the longest touchdown in school history. His team scored three other times in the first quarter, and Smith only played a handful of drives (two offense, two defense) before resting for the remainder of the blowout. Smith is currently on pace to break his school’s career receiving record, held by West Virginia head coach Neal Brown.
Getting team records or exact stats from Europe is a little more difficult, but class of 2021 tight end commit Victor Wikstrom, from Sweeden, began his season in similar fashion as Smith. Playing with the Taby Flyers U-19 squad – high schools in Sweden do not have American football teams, so they play on area travel teams – Wikstrom caught an 87-yard touchdown pass in a 49-9 blowout of the Sollentuna Stars.
Linebacker commit Taurus Simmons registered double-digit tackles and two sacks in Jenkins High School’s (Savannah, Georgia) season opening win over New Hampstead. Avenging a loss from last year, Simmons and his team cruised to a 35-12 victory.
The Mountaineers have two commits from Iowa Western Community College in offensive lineman Jacob Gamble and linebacker S.L. McCall. The pair began their season with a 36-14 win over Coffeyville (Kansas) Community College. McCall was credited with a solo tackle during the contest.
More commits will be in action this week, as every player in the class is expected to have a game this weekend with the exception of offensive lineman Chris Mayo. His team opens their season the following weekend.