It had been nearly two months since West Virginia last won a football game. The Mountaineers suffered five straight defeats after starting the season 3-1. Recruits, though, remained optimistic.
They saw what head coach Neal Brown was building, knew the obstacles he and his staff were facing, and remained firm in their commitments and interest in the program. Adding this weekend’s win over a Top 25 opponent, however, made them all the more excited about the future.
“Huge win for the program and coach Brown,” said quarterback commit Garrett Greene. “I knew coach Brown would get them ready to play in a tough environment. It’s a great night to be a Mountaineer. Trust the climb!”
The win, as far as big picture things go, was impressive to recruits, but so were the parts of the game that helped contribute to the win. After weeks of a struggling offense, some of the offensive commitments were glad to see things turned around a bit.
“I think things were legitimately clicking against Kansas State,” said new running back commit Lamy Constant. “Not having all of our weapons and our offense still clicked very well. The run game got going and the receivers were dawgs and made plays. Great team win overall. Everyone played their part.”
Much like the fans, the recruits believe this is just a sign of things to come. Rather than a one-off, they’re viewing Saturday’s win over Kansas State as the new norm moving forward.
“It was a great game, a big statement game on the road,” said offensive line commit Jacob Gamble. “It was good to see the offense getting some rushing yards today, along with Jarret Doege having a great game today. I think West Virginia will use this as momentum and finish off this season strong.”
As mentioned above, though, the players already committed to the program — and even those who are not — never really doubted Brown or what he could do at West Virginia if given the time to fix the roster issues.
Throughout this losing streak, prospect after prospect raved about visits to campus, their relationships with the staff, and how bright the future is at WVU. Specialist commit Kaulin Parris of Bluefield High summed it up best when asked, even before Saturday’s win.
“I feel like coach Brown is an awesome coach and, in a couple years, he’ll have West Virginia where it should be,” Parris said on Thursday. “If people give Coach Brown some time, they’ll be shocked.”
The next opportunity for coach Brown to shock Mountaineer Nation will be on Saturday when West Virginia hosts Oklahoma State. Along with the Cowboys, several more recruits — many of whom are uncommitted — will be on the sideline for the game to experience this staff and see for themselves why everyone else believes.