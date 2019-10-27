West Virginia moved up several spots in the 247Sports team recruiting rankings this week. However, the Mountaineers did not secure any new commitments. The cause of the jump in the rankings? Two huge ratings bumps for a pair of current pledges after a strong start to their senior season.
The first player to get a bump was Bel Air (Maryland) Bullis School athlete David Vincent-Okoli. The two-way star showed up to West Virginia’s one-day camp in the summer with only a couple small offers to his name. He put together a dominating performance, secured an offer from the Mountaineers, and a bunch of interest from other schools. After that showing – one in which he twice ran a 4.40 in the 40-yard dash – Vincent-Okoli received a four-star, 90-rating from 247Sports.
This fall, he’s been dominating on the field. That included an otherworldly – and all-around – performance two weekends ago when he caught ten passes for 160 yards and two touchdowns at receiver. He intercepted a pass and returned it 49 yards for a touchdown while playing cornerback. And he returned a kickoff 90 yards for a fourth touchdown on special teams.
“Vincent-Okoli stars on both sides of the ball, pairing his high-end athleticism with ball skills as a receiver,” said 247Sports national analyst Charles Power. “That type of athleticism and playmaking ability has us high on Okoli-Vincent, earning him a new 92 rating and bump into the Top247 at No. 164 overall.”
The other rating change came a little closer to home, with Fairmont (West Virginia) lineman Zach Frazier getting a big bump, and an updated position ranking. When Frazier was first evaluated, he had mostly been offered by schools as a defensive tackle and was ranked accordingly, receiving an 83 rating from 247Sports. The new coaching staff, however, saw him as a center and let him know as much, still making him a priority in this class.
So far this season, Frazier has completely dominated in the trenches, embarrassing opposing players as he tosses them around the field. The analysts at 247Sports saw that, combined it with Frazier’s past success on the wrestling mat, and boosted him all the way to an 89-rating as the nation’s No. 7 center.
“Frazier, who is committed to West Virginia, is a dominant two-way player in high school and hits the marks athletically as a top wrestler,” said Power. “He projects at center for the Mountaineers, which makes us like him even more.”
New rankings will continue to be updated through signing day, and several other future Mountaineers could be in the mix for a bump. For now, though, Vinent-Okoli and Frazier are leading the way, and making West Virginia coaches and fans proud with their play.