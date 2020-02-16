Winter Garden (Florida) Foundation Academy linebacker Danny Stutsman was prepping for his second sport, basketball, earlier this month when he got some more good news about his first sport, football. West Virginia University, a team that had just recently reached out to initiate contact, was extending him a scholarship.
“I was actually studying some basketball when our head coach called me into his office and told me the news,” said Stutsman. “Just something about getting offers, it never gets old. Every time, it’s that surreal feeling.”
Stutsman’s recruitment with West Virginia is just beginning, and he’s never been to Morgantown before. That’s not unusual for new offers, although they tend to keep up with the program on television and know of a few former stars. Tavon Austin, Bruce Irvin and Karl Joseph are all mentioned by recruits as players they idolized or grew up watching, as they modeled their own games. Stutsman’s connection, though, is a little more unconventional – albeit still very positive.
“I have some decent knowledge about the school and actually watch a lot of the Pat McAfee show,” he said of the former WVU specialist that has become a well-known multimedia personality. “So I learn a little about the program through his podcasts. I heard the whole culture at WVU is like no other.”
Now, Stutsman would like to learn about the program on his own. He’s planning on a Mid-Atlantic roadtrip in April to West Virginia, Virginia Tech and Virginia. All three schools have offered, as have Maryland, Minnesota, N.C. State and more. He doesn’t have any leaders in his recruitment at the moment, but he does know what he will be looking for in a future school.
“When I’m looking at a school, I’m really looking for a place that checks all the boxes academically and athletically, not just one huge factor,” he said.
As a junior, Stutsman totaled 110 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, three sacks and two forced fumbles. He also shines on the offensive side of the ball, totaling 1,150 yards from scrimmage and 14 touchdowns as an H-back/tight end. The Mountaineers are recruiting him as a linebacker.