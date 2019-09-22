It’s the open week on the West Virginia football team’s schedule and that means it’s time for the Mountaineers to rest and recoup. The team took a lot of big hits in its win over Kansas this past weekend, and the ability to get healthy before welcoming Texas to Morgantown in two weeks is extremely beneficial. As for the coaches, they might get a day or two with their families early this week, but then it’s time to hit the road for recruiting.
In the months of September, October, and November, the college football world is in the midst of an evaluation period, meaning college coaches may visit and watch recruits, but not talk to them. Schools are given a total of 42 days to hit the road and see top prospects, with each coach out there counting as a day. For instance, if all nine coaches are visiting recruits on a Friday, that counts as nine days, not one. That means coaches will often visit several prospects in an area all in one day – a few during school hours to watch at workouts or at practice – and then a couple others for games in the evening.
Along with not being able to talk with recruits during these trips – other than to say hello – coaches are also only allowed to see each recruit once during this three-month period. That results in a bit of strategic planning. Do you stop in and see a recruit early? Do you wait and see him late? It all depends on the prospect, how close they are to making a decision, and when (or if) they intend to visit West Virginia this fall as well. For recruits who are committed and are solid – or targets that have already visited for a game this fall – West Virginia will likely wait to visit them until the next bye week.
So who will the Mountaineer coaches visit during this bye week? Expect some local recruits to get visits, as the staff has made it clear that they wish to take care of in-state talent better than the previous staff.
Expect the coaches to also see a couple top uncommitted targets, such as Brooklyn (New York) Canarsie running back Lamy Constant. The 247Sports four-star recruit has West Virginia in his top group along with Michigan State, Texas A&M and LSU, and was expected to make a decision before the start of his season. That didn’t happen, but the Mountaineers might be able to get an early evaluation period visit in with him and help their odds of securing that commitment.
If a player is not visited this week, that does not mean they are not a top target. There is another bye week in October, and the staff can also visit a few more local guys (even up into Ohio and Pennsylvania and Maryland) during the week that they have games.
After these three months are up, recruiting enters the contact period – where coaches can do in-home visits with prospects once a week for six weeks. Things will reach another level then, but these evaluation period trips are still extremely important.