In neighboring Virginia, the Richmond area has long been a spot for high school talent in football. The last time West Virginia University’s football team was able to cross the border and pick a top prospect from that region, though, was likely offensive lineman Quinton Spain, who hailed from Petersburg, about twenty minutes south of Richmond. The Mountaineers, led by area recruiter Jahmile Addae, would like to change that in 2021, and they’ve hosted a handful of those elite prospects for visits in recent months.
At the top of that list, at least per the 247Sports player rankings, is Hopewell star TreVeyon Henderson. Recently receiving his fifth star, Henderson is viewed as the nation’s top running back according to 247Sports. He visited Morgantown back in January, and raved about the trip in an interview this week.
“I had a great time,” he said. “They’re reconstructing their building. I really like their coaches. I like the running backs coach a lot. He showed me how I would fit into their offense. I met with a lot of coaches there.”
The Mountaineers will have stiff competition, as Michigan, Clemson, Ohio State and many others are also in the running, and Henderson plans to take numerous other visits before a decision “in July or August.”
His new teammate, running back Eric McDaniels, just transferred from nearby Henrico High School. McDaniels also visited WVU last month, and says the Mountaineers are one of the top schools on his list. He talks with Addae and running backs coach Chad Scott on a regular basis, and he’s already looking into a return trip to WVU. Texas A&M appears to be the biggest contender right now.
At nearby Highland Springs, the Springers have three players that already hold WVU offers and all have been to Morgantown for unofficial visits in the last year. Four-star defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam was the first to trip up to campus, visiting last summer and taking in the sites and sounds before camping. He built a nice rapport with defensive line coach Jordan Lesley, working with him throughout the game. Since then, he’s stayed in close contact with Addae, who is working to get Gilliam back on campus again.
Three-star defensive back Jamareeh Jones visited for the final Junior Day before the start of the dead period, and the talented athlete says his relationship with Addae is second-to-none. He’s already planning a return trip up to Morgantown for the spring game on April 18th. He hasn’t named any leaders in his recruitment, but it’s not a stretch to believe that West Virginia could be the team to beat in a crowded field that includes Notre Dame, Tennessee, North Carolina, and more.
Finally, there’s Damond Harmon. He accompanied Jones for that visit earlier this month, and he walked away with a new offer from the Mountaineers. He brought up his strong relationship with Addae as well, and mentioned a potential return trip to Morgantown. Michigan, Ole Miss, and Ohio State make up just part of the stiff competition for the 247Sports three-star prospect.
That will be a theme for all of these targets in central Virginia – and, really, anywhere – but the effort put forth by this staff has increased West Virginia’s chances of finding success in the talent-rich region.