West Virginia University’s football team is three games into the season, and fans are starting to get a sense of what kind of team the Mountaineers are in 2020. It’s also at this point that one might be getting a sense of what the program will look like in the future. Not only are young stars starting to emerge on the current roster, but many of the future players are putting up dominating performances to begin their senior season.
So far, none may be more impressive than Massillon (Ohio) Perry running back Jaylen Anderson. The four-star prospect missed the first game of the season after a family member tested positive for COVID-19 and he was subject to contact tracing and quarantine. That family member made a full recovery, and Anderson was cleared to play the following week. Since then, he has averaged more than 200 yards per game from the line of scrimmage and has totaled 15 touchdowns in just four contests. This past weekend, he carried the ball 24 times for 194 yards and four scores, then caught a 17-yard pass for a fifth touchdown.
Across the way in Massillon at Washington High, two-way star Andrew Wilson-Lamp has shown why he is seen as someone who could play either receiver or cornerback at the next level, and do so at a high level. His team does not pass much but, on nine catches, he’s averaging 26 yards per grab. On the other side of the ball, he has five pass breakups on the year, and contributes to a defense that has allowed an average of six points per game in their last five contests, all wins.
In this past weekend’s matchup with powerhouse Canton (Ohio) McKinley, Wilson-Lamp had one catch for 32 yards, broke up two passes on defense, registered a tackle for loss and McKinley only had 16 total passing yards.
Down in Florida, Cocoa (Florida) athlete Davis Mallinger may be the newest member of the class – and on a team that started its season later than most – but he’s already showing his exceptional speed early in his season. In his first game, he caught three passes for 92 yards and a touchdown. In his second, which he played moments after flipping his commitment from UCF to WVU, he caught three passes for 63 yards and another score.
Quarterback commit Will Crowder of Gardendale (Alabama) had a bye this week, but has 11 touchdown passes to just two interceptions as his team sits at 4-2 on the year. Tight end commit Treylan Davis from Jackson (Ohio) has done damage on both sides of the ball, registering double-digit tackles in five of his team’s six games, while also hauling in a total of five touchdown passes on offense.
Overall, it’s been a dominant start to the season for many WVU commits, and the biggest games are still yet to come.